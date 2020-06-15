Illinois boys' basketball tournament returns to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois' boys high school basketball tournament will return to the Urbana-Champaign area, resuming a tradition that began in 1919, the Illinois High School Association announced Monday.
The IHSA voted in a virtual meeting prompted by the coronavirus pandemic to return the tournament to the University of Illinois campus for the first time since 1995. The boys tournament moved to Peoria's Civic Center in 1996.
It was also voted to keep the girls basketball tournament at Redbird Arena in Normal.
“We want the State Final experience to feel like the Super Bowl of every IHSA sport and activity,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson of moving the boys event to Champaign. “We feel very very lucky that these amazing communities are interested in supporting our high schools, while putting forth the time and resources necessary to make sure the students, coaches, fans and officials enjoy a first-class experience. We are truly appreciative of everyone that submitted a bid to host and look forward to working with all of them moving forward.”
Anderson said in a statement it was the right time to return the tournament to Champaign with the organization set to unveil a new state finals format beginning in 2021 when all four classes will contest their championships over a three-day extravaganza, culminating with four state championship games on Saturday.
The state tournament has recently been held over the course of two weekends with games on Friday and Saturday of each weekend.
“It’s difficult to express how grateful we are to the city of Peoria, the Civic Center, the surrounding communities, and the army of volunteers who have so vigorously supported the state tournament for a quarter of a century in Peoria,” said Anderson. “We understand there may be some initial disappointment, but ultimately, we hope they are as proud as we are for overseeing one of the most decorated eras in IHSA basketball with class, grace, and innovation. We love Peoria and look forward to the numerous IHSA events we will continue to conduct there.''
"The State Farm Center is one of the best arenas in the country, and we are excited to crown state champions there once again," Anderson said. "The timing simply felt right to make a change as the tournament format shifts in 2021."
Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman said in a statement the university is "grateful" to the IHSA and its leadership for choosing State Farm Center and Urbana-Champaign to host the state finals.
“We are thrilled with today’s news that the Illinois high school boys basketball state finals will return home to the campus of the University of Illinois,” said Whitman. “We are grateful to the IHSA and its leadership for choosing State Farm Center and Champaign-Urbana to host the state finals. We are humbled by their confidence in our community, which I know will come together to provide the players, families, and fans of the state’s best teams a once-in-a-lifetime experience. My thanks to the many people and organizations locally who collaborated on a compelling bid and proposal. We look forward to showcasing the state’s flagship university, celebrating the many virtues of Champaign-Urbana, and maximizing the full spectrum of amenities in State Farm Center to visitors from all across Illinois. The relationship between the IHSA and the University of Illinois extends back more than 100 years, and we are excited to continue this longstanding, positive partnership many years into the future.”
Among the many highlights, the bid includes interactive fan elements around the arena, city and campus marketing initiatives, a special in-arena area for parents with children, and 13 local hotels locking in three-year prices for fans below rack rate. The IHSA’s Wheelchair Basketball State Tournament and Special Olympics Illinois Unified Basketball Tournament will continue to be held in conjunction with the state tournament in Champaign-Urbana as well.
Champaign made a bid five years ago to regain the boys tournament, but State Farm Center was undergoing major renovations, and Peoria held on to the event.
