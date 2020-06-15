Illinois boys' basketball tournament returns to Champaign

The state tournament has recently been held over the course of two weekends with games on Friday and Saturday of each weekend.

“It’s difficult to express how grateful we are to the city of Peoria, the Civic Center, the surrounding communities, and the army of volunteers who have so vigorously supported the state tournament for a quarter of a century in Peoria,” said Anderson. “We understand there may be some initial disappointment, but ultimately, we hope they are as proud as we are for overseeing one of the most decorated eras in IHSA basketball with class, grace, and innovation. We love Peoria and look forward to the numerous IHSA events we will continue to conduct there.''

"The State Farm Center is one of the best arenas in the country, and we are excited to crown state champions there once again," Anderson said. "The timing simply felt right to make a change as the tournament format shifts in 2021."

Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman said in a statement the university is "grateful" to the IHSA and its leadership for choosing State Farm Center and Urbana-Champaign to host the state finals.