Illinois High School Association to limit fans for rest of boys basketball tournaments

The Illinois High School Association said Thursday it will significantly limit attendance at the remaining games in this year's 2020 Boys Basketball State Series and other IHSA events to preemptively reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

The IHSA said it plans to invoke the 60-spectator per school limitation across all remaining basketball games this season. Competing schools will be provided a protocol for determining who receives tickets.

Games affected by this change include the 2020 IHSA Class 1A/2A Boys Basketball State Finals on Friday and Saturday, as well as the remaining contests at the Class 3A and Class 4A sectionals, super-sectionals and state finals.

The IHSA State Series’ in Debate, Drama & Group Interpretation and Scholastic Bowl will be limited to competing students, coaches and essential meet personnel.

