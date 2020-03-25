Illinois may extend spring prep seasons

Craig Anderson, the executive director of the Illinois High School Association, indicated Wednesday that an extension of the spring sports season beyond traditional end dates is being considered if and when prep sports seasons in the state resume.
In a letter to school administrators and spring sport coaches released by the IHSA on Twitter, Anderson wrote that the IHSA staff and Board of Directors continue to monitor updates from government offices and health departments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic that has closed Illinois schools and halted practices and early-season competition for spring sports participants across the state.
“We continue to support the possibility of our member schools completing both regular- and post-season spring sports seasons,’’ Anderson wrote. “The date schools are allowed to return to session will determine the length of the spring sports season and the potential of an IHSA state series.’’
Illinois schools are currently closed through April 7 and any team practices or games are prohibited through that date.
Anderson indicated that once school resumes, the IHSA will work with its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to determine a timeline for a return to competition, providing ample practice time to prepare teams and individuals to compete.
He wrote that no timeline has been set at this time.
Anderson went on to write that the Board of Directors is exploring the possibility of moving the end dates for the spring sports season deeper into the calendar for this year, something that would accommodate additional regular-season competition before the start of the postseason.
“We are considering an extension of the spring sports season limitation to provide more participation opportunities for students,’’ Anderson wrote. “This may include movement of the post-season timelines and state series.’’
Currently, Illinois prep state championship events are scheduled to conclude for the 2019-20 school year on June 13, the day when Class 3A and 4A state baseball and softball title games are scheduled.
Anderson concluded that additional information would be provided as it becomes available.
