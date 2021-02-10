ILLINOIS PACESETTER: Greenman gets season off to explosive offensive start

WOODHULL — Judging from his output in last weekend's opening games, it was crystal clear Ganon Greenman could not wait to return to high school basketball action.
Firing a powerful opening salvo with 88 points in victories last Friday and Saturday, Ridgewood's standout guard and this week's Illinois Pacesetter delivered a scoring tour-de-force in the Spartans' Lincoln Trail Conference opening 96-29 win at West Central.
Needing just one bucket entering the fourth quarter to set a single-game team scoring record, Greenman took care of business quickly and kept on going to etch his name in the Spartan record book with an impressive 51-point performance.
"When I got pulled out during the third quarter and sat down next to (assistant coach and older brother Ridge Greenman) and Lucas (Althaus), they were telling me I needed two points to break the record and one to tie," the 6-foot-3 AlWood High School senior said, referring to the existing single-game standard of 39 points scored five years ago by Jared Smith.
After a 22-point first half, Greenman set himself up to reach the record with a 16-point outburst in the third quarter. By his own words, "four quick layups" after re-entering the game in the fourth period made the record his. A 14-of-17 showing from the free throw line also played a key part.
"I knew that should have broken the record," he said of his final quarter scoring flurry, "but I couldn't believe I ended up scoring 51. That's just crazy. A lot of people have asked me how I did it, and I still can't explain it. It just happened."
The night before his record-setting performance, Greenman opened his senior season with 37 points as Ridgewood battled to a 75-70 home-court win over defending Three Rivers East Division champion Kewanee. With that under his belt, he looked forward to the following day's trip to Biggsville.
"West Central is one of the gyms that's always been a good shooting gym for me," he said. "I went in there and hardly missed during warm-ups, so I knew it was going to be a good day."
While Greenman's 51-point game catapulted him atop the Ridgewood co-op's record book for single-game scoring, another outcome of that performance had an even greater meaning for him.
Those points enabled him to pass Ridge, the oldest of the three Greenman brothers, for second place on the Spartans' career scoring list. Ridge Greenman finished his prep career with 1,354 points, and Ganon was at 1,342 going into last Saturday's LTC opener.
This past Tuesday, Ganon Greenman added to that total by going for 33 points in Ridgewood's 81-72 overtime victory at Mercer County. He now stands at 1,426 points, trailing only middle brother Briar (1,506).
"When I passed Ridge for No. 2 on the all-time scoring list, that was the biggest thing I took away from my 51-point game," he said. "Breaking Briar's record, I've given that some thought. Growing up, my brothers always used to joke with me, telling me I'd be the only one of us not to score 1,000 points.
"This is a good example of having the mindset of being able to do anything you want to do, if you're willing to put in the work."
Records and individual goals aside, what Greenman hopes to accomplish most of all is to bring home a conference championship.
After besting Mercer County, the Spartans (3-0) will take a 2-0 league mark into Friday night's Lincoln Trail matchup against ROWVA-Williamsfield.
"Most definitely, I want us to win every game," Greenman stated. "Coach Brooks (head coach Bryan Brooks) tells us every day to play each game like it's our last, to play it like it's a state championship. We want to be the top dogs in the LTC this year."