ILLINOIS PACESETTER: Greenman gets season off to explosive offensive start

The night before his record-setting performance, Greenman opened his senior season with 37 points as Ridgewood battled to a 75-70 home-court win over defending Three Rivers East Division champion Kewanee. With that under his belt, he looked forward to the following day's trip to Biggsville.

"West Central is one of the gyms that's always been a good shooting gym for me," he said. "I went in there and hardly missed during warm-ups, so I knew it was going to be a good day."

While Greenman's 51-point game catapulted him atop the Ridgewood co-op's record book for single-game scoring, another outcome of that performance had an even greater meaning for him.

Those points enabled him to pass Ridge, the oldest of the three Greenman brothers, for second place on the Spartans' career scoring list. Ridge Greenman finished his prep career with 1,354 points, and Ganon was at 1,342 going into last Saturday's LTC opener.

This past Tuesday, Ganon Greenman added to that total by going for 33 points in Ridgewood's 81-72 overtime victory at Mercer County. He now stands at 1,426 points, trailing only middle brother Briar (1,506).