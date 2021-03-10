ILLINOIS PACESETTER: Quagliano closes record-setting basketball career

"We wanted people to look at Wethersfield basketball as being the best around, to look at us and think `What if?' What if there had been a postseason, could we have gone to state?"

Had there been a postseason, this year's edition of Flying Geese basketball could very well have had a shot at a deep run that could have culminated with them playing in Peoria.

And the efforts of Quagliano (20.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.9 steals per game) would have been a major catalyst in such an achievement. In his four years, Wethersfield went 98-24, won or shared the LTC regular-season title three times and won the 2019 conference tournament, and took back-to-back regional titles in 2018 and '19.

Instead, just getting to have a season was a good enough consolation prize for the standout three-sport athlete who now heads into a modified spring football season for the Annawan-Wethersfield co-op club.

"At first, it was really brutal, hearing that we probably weren't even going to get a season," said Quagliano. "All of us were happy and excited to get a season, and that the IHSA and the IDPH were able to come together and figure something out. In the 16 games we had, we bought into trying to be ourselves and have fun in the last year of putting on a Geese uniform.