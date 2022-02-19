ILLINOIS PREP REPORT: Geneseo's Holevoet places 15th at state bowling

Geneseo High School senior Madison Holevoet shot a 691 morning series on Saturday to shoot up the leaderboard and held her own in the afternoon to finish 15th in the IHSA Girls State Finals held at Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

The Maple Leaf standout rolled games of 235-200-256 in the morning session when she had the third-best score — behind only a pair of 700 series. After opening the afternoon with a 170, she rebounded to finish with games of 227 and 200 for a 597 set.

When combined with her first-day 1,138, it left Holevoet with a 2,426 total, only 19 pins from 12th place, the final spot to medal.

Rock Island senior Carli Gordon struggled a bit Saturday after finishing the first day of competition tied for 12th. She shot series of 575 and 471 to slide to 40th overall, topping out with a 195 in her first game of the day.

Vandalia High School senior Madison Ferguson won the individual gold medal, averaging 236.8 for the two-day event. She recorded Saturday series of 743 and 683 to top the field by 215 pins.

Galesburg senior Chloe Day placed seventh. She was helped by the second-best series of the morning session, a 716 that included a 289 games — the highest single game of the day.

Lockport Township won the team title, topping the 12-team field by 207 pins.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mercer County 66, Canton 50: Chase Olson scored 22 points and Owen Relander added 20 to lead the Mercer County Golden Eagles to a Class 1A regional opening round 66-50 victory over Canton in Aledo on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles had to play catchup after trailing 12-11 after the opening quarter. By halftime, the hosts were up 27-22 and opened a 46-33 lead at the end of three quarters.

Mercer County advances to play Farmington on Wednesday at the Knoxville Regional.

Rockridge 91, West Carroll 14: The hosting Rockridge Rockets boys basketball team blasted out to a huge first-quarter lead and never looked back on Saturday, getting its post-season started with a 91-14 Class 2A regional victory over West Carroll.

The Rockets were explosive in that opening frame, taking a 31-3 lead after eight minutes and extending that to 50-10 at halftime.

All 14 players in the book for Rockridge scored. That charge was led by freshman Caleb Cunico’s 18 as he made six of the Rockets’ 13 3-pointers. Junior Kameron Bohnsack added 12 points. Junior Jase Whiteman and senior Brody Whiteman added nine each.

Monmouth Roseville 46, Sherrard 40: Connor Thompson scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Monmouth-Roseville Titans to a Class 2A regional-opening 46-40 victory over Sherrard Saturday evening, ending the Tigers’ season and coach Brian Hutton’s career as he retires from the bench.

Thompson was the only player in the game in double-digit scoring. The Tigers had nine players score in the contest, led by senior Jaylan Shelby’s nine points.

The Tigers trailed after the end of each of the first three quarters, but never by more than four points.

Rock Falls 68, Orion 56: The hosting eighth-seeded Rock Falls Rockets won a Class 1A Riverdale Regional opener Saturday evening, taking down the 11th-seeded Orion Chargers 68-56 at Tabor Gym in Rock Falls.

Fulton 62, Pearl City 22: State-ranked Fulton High School’s boys basketball team added to its single-season record win total Saturday by winning its Class 1A regional opener 62-22 on Saturday.

That tourney-opening victory by the NUIC champs was the Steamers’ 28th of the season.

Ian Wiebenga and Ethan Price each scored 14 points to lead the Steamers.

Lanark (Eastland) 43, Morrison 34: Alex Anderson scored a team-best 14 points for the Morrison Mustangs, but it wasn’t enough as the Mustangs dropped a 43-34 Class 1A regional decision on Saturday in Lanark.

Eastland (23-8) had just five players score in the contest, led by Kellen Henze’s 22 and Andy Anderson’s 15.

Eastland took a 12-7 lead after the opening stanza and stretched the margin to 26-17 at halftime. Morrison cut into the deficit in the third, but still trailed 32-27 heading into the final eight minutes.

Ridgewood 57, Annawan 42: Josh Maher scored 19 points and Lucas Kessinger added 14 in leading the Ridgewood Spartans to a 57-42 Class 1A regional opening victory over Annawan at AlWood high School's Walt Minder Gymnasium.

Aaron Gotthardt and Matt VanHyfte added nine each for the 21-11 Spartans.

Quest Charter Academy 52, Wethersfield 43: Quest Charter Academy had four players score in double digits as the Gators ended Wethersfield’s season with a 52-43 decision in a game played at Bradley University’s Renaissance Center.

Wethersfield was led by Landon Sauer’s 12 points.

