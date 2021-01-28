Illinois prep sports are back: Be happy, but be patient

The good news for high school athletes, coaches and fans in the state of Illinois is that there is a plan in place for sports for the rest of the school year.
The other side of that is there is still a lot to figure out and keep tabs on before the end of the competition year in June.
And, oh, by the way, we are still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic that just hasn't managed to “one day, just magically disappear.”
COVID-19 cases seem to have leveled off to a degree that Gov. JB Pritzker and those in the Illinois Department of Public Health have deemed it safe for high school student-athletes to return to competition.
But we all need to do our part to make things as safe as possible for these kids to enjoy whatever types of seasons they may actually get.
I know many have been clamoring for the return of prep sports — especially sitting here on this side of the Mississippi River and watching games be played in Iowa since last June. But those have not gone off without a hitch — players and teams have faced quarantines that have disrupted seasons, some even missing out on state tournament play because of health issues.
It is up to all of us to do our part to make sure that these seasons get played. We all need to make sure that we are making the correct decisions to see that this happens and be good examples to lead these young men and women through trying times.
That is a tall task and may be asking too much of people these days, but we need to try.
We have thirsted for a return to sports and gone to some measures that have even been detrimental in that regard. I know of some athletes who found it necessary to find a game, traveled to a complex in Iowa for league play, and are now quarantined after either a positive test or contact tracing.
Just look at all the issues that have arisen on the college basketball levels with teams or players testing positive and teams — or even schools — that have had to shut down activity because of COVID-19 issues. They have the benefit of constant testing, which is not something being mandated for prep sports.
We may be back to playing — in some cases requiring masks, but we aren't in the clear.
That was made obvious on Wednesday when Craig Anderson, executive director of the Illinois High School Association, conducted a virtual news conference with media members after announcing the resumption of high school sports in IDPH regions that have appropriate numbers.
A number of questions were raised, and not all of them had answers.
Will fans be allowed in gyms? If so, how many? And what about rules that require at least 30 feet between fans and the playing court? (Think about the number of gyms that don't have 30 feet between the court and a wall, let alone 30 feet between the court and seats).
Will media be able to cover games? (Don't get me started on this one with the decision made by CCIW officials in regards to small-college basketball coverage!)
Will the traditional spring sports — classified as “summer sports” this school year — have any state tournament games? (Those are all listed as “TBD” as of now.)
Will there be enough officials to work all of these rescheduled games, and will basketball games go back to two-man crews?
How many games/events will teams get? (It's a safe bet schools shoot for six football games in the six-week time frame. Figure basketball teams trying to play twice a week. Those are all decisions for local conferences and athletic directors. As Anderson said “be reasonable” and mindful that these are still students.)
How will student-athletes transition from sport to sport when there is an overlap and they have to meet practice/acclimatization requirements? (Coaches will have to work together on this one.)
Katy Hasson, IHSA board president, put it best: “Every time you answer one question, five or six more questions pop up.”
And all of those are going to have to be handled by local administrators, with guidance from the IHSA. Please, be kind to the athletic directors, principals and superintendents out there trying to guide their student-athletes through all of this.
The next five months might be a bumpy ride for anyone associated with IHSA sports, so enjoy and be thankful for the opportunities these kids are getting even if it is not what we are used to having.
Handling the unknown and unfamiliar has been the new normal for the last 10+ months since the world was turned upside down last March 13.
There are a lot of questions still surrounding the return-to-play decision made this week by IHSA officials.
Please be patient while they get worked out.