Illinois prep sports are back: Be happy, but be patient

The good news for high school athletes, coaches and fans in the state of Illinois is that there is a plan in place for sports for the rest of the school year.

The other side of that is there is still a lot to figure out and keep tabs on before the end of the competition year in June.

And, oh, by the way, we are still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic that just hasn't managed to “one day, just magically disappear.”

COVID-19 cases seem to have leveled off to a degree that Gov. JB Pritzker and those in the Illinois Department of Public Health have deemed it safe for high school student-athletes to return to competition.

But we all need to do our part to make things as safe as possible for these kids to enjoy whatever types of seasons they may actually get.

I know many have been clamoring for the return of prep sports — especially sitting here on this side of the Mississippi River and watching games be played in Iowa since last June. But those have not gone off without a hitch — players and teams have faced quarantines that have disrupted seasons, some even missing out on state tournament play because of health issues.