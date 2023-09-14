ROCK ISLAND – Rock Island started fast and never looked back, jumping to a 10-3 lead in the first set and cruised to a 25-14, 25-19 Western Big 6 win Thursday night over United Township.

“The game went well," Rock Island head coach Alaxandria Batten said. "We played our game tonight."

Rock Island rattled-off six straight points midway through the first set, from up 17-11 to widening the lead to 22-11, thanks to some fortunate United Township errors and three consecutive aces by senior middle blocker Alaina Esposito.

“I think that our passers were really scrappy and picked up the ball and our attackers were able to do the job,” Batten said.

The second and final set was more of the same. Rock Island took an early 10-6 lead and grew the United Township deficit to 10 points (21-11) before ultimately winning, 25-19.

Senior Addie Bomelyn led the way with a team-high 5 kills and 14 digs.

"I think Addie really stood out," Batten said. "She's been a leader for us recently and she's just very aggressive at the net."

Much of the lopsided affair was due in part to the dominance of Rock Island, and United Township struggling with errors. The two went hand-in-hand in the Rocks' straight-sets victory.

Rock Island (6-7) moved to 5-0 in Western Big 6 Conference play under Baten, in her first year as head coach.

“It’s very exciting,” Batten said. “First year at Rock Island, and my tenth year coaching -- I think that the girls respond very well to my coaching style. They work very hard, and it’s starting to show.”

Rock Island did not trail at any point in the match – partially due to the mix of inexperience and veteran leadership that is still trying to jell together for United Township. The Panthers have five seniors, but also six underclassmen, including one freshman.

“We're an interesting group because we're kind of young, but we also kind of have a lot of experience and kids that have been on the team for a while,” United Township head coach Maria Sakellaris said. “So, we're trying to meet somewhere in the middle of the two, and it's tough, but I think we're getting there.”

Sakellaris believed Thursday night's match was a measuring stick for the season to gauge how the team is progressing.

“I think this match kind of helped us pinpoint a few things that we need to work on,” Sakellaris said. "We just got to be a little bit more refined in some of our passing and reading bodies. We worked hard -- we need to communicate a little bit more, but I think we did a nice job.”

The Rocks are back in action on Monday, traveling to Princeton to face the Tigers (9-9-1). United Township (2-10-1) returns home to face the Quincy Blue Devils (6-4) on Tuesday.