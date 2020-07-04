Illinois preps can take another step forward

Athletes in Illinois high schools can take another step toward a return to competition beginning Sunday.
The Illinois High School Association announced Friday afternoon that the next phase in its return to play guidelines had been approved by the Illinois Department of Health, meaning that larger group workouts and contact days between athletes and coaches can begin starting on Monday.
The latest plan, initially named Stage 2, has been renamed Phase 4 to match the wording of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, which also recently entered Phase 4.
The plan approved Friday was developed by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and has been refined since the IHSA first presented it to the health department on June 15.
For the first time since Illinois high school sports were halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, groups of 50 are allowed to work together and sport-specific activities are allowed.
Previously, athletes had been limited to non sport-specific conditioning and weight training activities in groups no larger than 10.
Under the new guidelines, if outdoors different groups of 50 must be kept at least 30 feet apart from each other and indoors no groups larger than 50 are allowed regardless of space.
"Safety remains at the forefront of everything the IHSA is doing as we move into Phase 4 and beyond,'' IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement.
"We appreciate the collaborative efforts of the (Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and the Illinois Department of Public Health) in recognizing the physical, mental and emotional benefits for our student-athletes and coaches as they progress into training in a more traditional practice setting.''
Anderson said the next step will be working to determine how to provide a safe environment for the return of interscholastic sports in the fall.
As part of the implementation of the phase announced Friday, schools can begin to prepare for sport-specific camps beginning Sunday and are allowed to begin those camps as early as Monday.
The changes allow high school coaches to work directly with their players in the gym or on the field for the first time since Illinois high school coaches since mid-March, providing sport-specific instruction.
Coaches are allowed 20 contact days between Monday and Aug. 9 after securing approval from local school districts to move forward.
There are protocols involved as part of the process.
Athletes will be limited to five hours of participation per day during the summer and a daily record of body temperature and other coronavirus symptoms must be recorded on each athlete.
Guidelines are also in place detailing the required sanitizing of equipment and facilities and there are protocols dictating the wearing of masks by coaches and officials.
