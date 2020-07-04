Illinois preps can take another step forward

Athletes in Illinois high schools can take another step toward a return to competition beginning Sunday.

The Illinois High School Association announced Friday afternoon that the next phase in its return to play guidelines had been approved by the Illinois Department of Health, meaning that larger group workouts and contact days between athletes and coaches can begin starting on Monday.

The latest plan, initially named Stage 2, has been renamed Phase 4 to match the wording of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, which also recently entered Phase 4.

The plan approved Friday was developed by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and has been refined since the IHSA first presented it to the health department on June 15.

For the first time since Illinois high school sports were halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, groups of 50 are allowed to work together and sport-specific activities are allowed.

Previously, athletes had been limited to non sport-specific conditioning and weight training activities in groups no larger than 10.

Under the new guidelines, if outdoors different groups of 50 must be kept at least 30 feet apart from each other and indoors no groups larger than 50 are allowed regardless of space.