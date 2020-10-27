Illinois tightens youth basketball restrictions

On the eve of the Illinois High School Association’s expected decision about how the winter sports season will look in the state’s high school, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health elevated the risk level associated with playing basketball.
In a move that would prohibit competition, Pritzker and health department officials released updated guidance reflecting risks associated with high-contact indoor sports on Tuesday following increased positive testing for COVID-19 throughout the state.
"We can’t ignore what is happening around us — because without action this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring," Pritzker said in a statement announcing several changes from previous youth sports guidance which classifies activities as low, medium or high risk based on the amount of contact between athletes and their proximity during play.
The updated guidance moves basketball from medium risk to high risk due to the close contact of players and indoor play.
In elevating the risk level, Illinois youth sports at the club, scholastic, travel and private competition level and adult recreational sports would be limited only to no-contact practices and training.
The change would prohibit intra-squad scrimmages with parental consent and games against outside competition.
In a statement, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson called the change "a setback,'' saying during a meeting last Friday the organization presented the health department with "multiple options that would allow for basketball to be conducted safely by IHSA schools this winter.''
Anderson said many of the options are being utilized in neighboring states which do plan to play high school basketball this season.
Wrestling continues to be categorized as a high-risk sport, while cheer and dance have been re-categorized from medium to low risk as long as masking and distance are enforced.
Previously classified low-risk sports such as bowling, gymnastics, and swimming & diving will be permitted during the winter.
The changes come at a time when the IHSA has been working to formalize plans to begin practices on Nov. 16 for a winter sports season the organization believes can be safely held beginning Nov. 30.
The IHSA Board of Directors is scheduled to meet Wednesday and plans to announce its winter sports plans following that meeting.
In changing the state's guidelines, Pritzker noted concerns over the impact the coronavirus could have with indoor activities that involve "vigorous situations that bring about heavy breathing — like in wrestling, hockey and basketball."
He went on to conclude, "Life in a pandemic is hard for everyone, and it’s hard for all of our kids, whether or not they play sports. That doesn’t make it any easier, but we really are in this together."
The change in guidance is based in part because of a second wave of the pandemic that Pritzker claims is "well underway in all regions of Illinois."
As has been the case with previous guidance issued by Pritzker and the health department, collegiate sports programs and professional leagues are not impacted by the restrictions.
