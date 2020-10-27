Illinois tightens youth basketball restrictions

In a statement, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson called the change "a setback,'' saying during a meeting last Friday the organization presented the health department with "multiple options that would allow for basketball to be conducted safely by IHSA schools this winter.''

Anderson said many of the options are being utilized in neighboring states which do plan to play high school basketball this season.

Wrestling continues to be categorized as a high-risk sport, while cheer and dance have been re-categorized from medium to low risk as long as masking and distance are enforced.

Previously classified low-risk sports such as bowling, gymnastics, and swimming & diving will be permitted during the winter.

The changes come at a time when the IHSA has been working to formalize plans to begin practices on Nov. 16 for a winter sports season the organization believes can be safely held beginning Nov. 30.

The IHSA Board of Directors is scheduled to meet Wednesday and plans to announce its winter sports plans following that meeting.