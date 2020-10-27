Illinois tightens youth sports restrictions for basketball

Previously classified low-risk sports such as bowling, gymnastics, swimming and diving will be permitted during the winter.

The changes comes at a time when the IHSA Board of Directors has been working to formalize plans to begin practices on Nov. 16 for a winter sports season that the organization believes can be safely held.

"We remain considerate of the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in our state," said Craig Anderson, IHSA executive director. "However, in our meeting with IDPH on Friday (Oct. 23), we felt that we presented multiple options that would allow for basketball to be conducted safely by IHSA schools this winter, many of which are being utilized in neighboring states who plan to play high school basketball."

The organization is scheduled to meet Wednesday and had planned to announce its winter sports plans following that meeting.

In announcing the decision, Pritzker noted concerns over the impact the coronavirus could have with indoor activities that involve "vigorous situations that bring about heavy breathing — like in wrestling, hockey and basketball."