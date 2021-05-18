In surprise move, Lillis leaving RIHS 'family'

Her coaching career lasted 27 years before moving into school administration.

She also worked her way up the ranks within the school as a math department head, dean, and three years as an assistant principal before taking her talents to lead the athletic department. While in charge of athletics, she was also charged with numerous other duties, including coordinating the nursing staff and other departments.

Lillis also was responsible for getting more people involved in sports administration, including football coach Ben Hammer and John Catterton, who she said was instrumental in streamlining electronic processes within the department.

As for what was still on her to-do list? She said she is working on an upgrade in the lower workout area of the school affectionately known as “the dungeon” and hopes to finish before July.

Still, there are real and perceived tasks unfinished. She hopes her successor can continue to build on her work.