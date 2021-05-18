In surprise move, Lillis leaving RIHS 'family'

Michelle Lillis accomplished so much in her four years as athletic director at Rock Island High School.
Facilities upgrades across the board — including new looks for the fieldhouse and small gym in the last year as well as new construction at Public Schools Stadium. The implementation of new methods to streamline the department, including increasing communication and information online and away from paper processes. Those were just a few of the major changes she brought to the post.
She admitted there were other improvements she wanted to get done.
Instead, the first woman to be an athletic director at a Western Big 6 Conference school is stepping away.
Lillis, who became Rock Island High School AD in July of 2017, announced Monday that she is retiring from District 41 at the end of this school year. Her last day is scheduled for June 30.
“It is with great sadness and sorrow I leave my home,” said the 58-year-old Lillis, her voice cracking as she talked about her decision to walk away from the district in which she worked for 34 years. “That's how I feel about this place. It is my home. The people that I work with are such great people and my family.”
Still, Lillis leaves with a sense of pride and accomplishment. In her all-too-short tenure, she made sure she left her imprint on the job, school and those she worked with.
“Not only did she become a super advocate for girls athletics, but an advocate for all athletics,” said Henry Hall, Rocky girls basketball coach. “She really brought our whole athletic department together and made us a family. She got us to all be on the same page and work together and do things together.”
Being the first female to hold an athletic director position at a Big 6 school was not her motivation or gauge to a job well done. It was never about gender to her or the sports she oversaw. She was an athletic director doing her job and making sure the school's interscholastic sports and activities were run well and all sports treated equally.
It wasn't about her breaking down doors, either.
“I hope that it opened the door to help other people understand that women can do an athletic job very well and that people will look at women in athletics as being competent and capable of providing great leadership for their athletes and coaches,” she said.
Lillis admitted that she didn't start out looking to blaze trails, but she did just that. She said she came into the district as one of just three female math teachers. She became one of the few women to be a varsity head coach and led the girls' track team to unprecedented success, including the 2009 Class 2A state team title that earned her a spot in the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame. She is the lone female Rocky coach to be a hall of fame inductee.
Her coaching career lasted 27 years before moving into school administration.
She also worked her way up the ranks within the school as a math department head, dean, and three years as an assistant principal before taking her talents to lead the athletic department. While in charge of athletics, she was also charged with numerous other duties, including coordinating the nursing staff and other departments.
Lillis also was responsible for getting more people involved in sports administration, including football coach Ben Hammer and John Catterton, who she said was instrumental in streamlining electronic processes within the department.
As for what was still on her to-do list? She said she is working on an upgrade in the lower workout area of the school affectionately known as “the dungeon” and hopes to finish before July.
Still, there are real and perceived tasks unfinished. She hopes her successor can continue to build on her work.
“I do 100% wish the best of luck to the person who does take my job. It is a very difficult job if you give it the attention it deserves to raise it to the level that we'd like it to be,” she said. “One of my regrets is that I don't feel I've bumped us up as high as I would have liked to have seen us go, but I hope that whoever steps in at least continues to make that driving force and effort to make our facilities the best they can be and provide our athletes with the most opportunities possible to allow them to reach their greatest potentials.”
Lillis did that in her Rocky run.
“Thirty-four years is a full lifetime of being in one place,” she said. “I feel like I've given my heart and soul for that entire time because it was the job and I was happy to do it and I hope that I did make jobs and lives easier for those kids, teachers and coaches that I worked with.”
As Hall said, “it's going to be tough to replace her. She leaves a big hole in Rock Island sports.”