Iowa high school spring activities halted

Spring activities in Iowa are now on hold.

Following Sunday's announcement from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recommending all schools close for four weeks in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus, all spring activities of Iowa's high school unified activities partners — the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa High School Speech Association — will be prohibited through that time period.

The recommended closure date currently extends through Friday, April 10 and would mean a school return of April 13. Prior to April 10, the schedule will be assessed as necessary with information from the governor, Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Education and activity partners at the IGHSAU, IHSAA, IHSMA and IHSSA.

Track practices had already started on Feb. 17, while the first practice date for boys soccer, golf and tennis were scheduled for Monday.

The first practice date for girls tennis and golf was also scheduled for Monday, while girls soccer was set to begin March 23.

The first practice date for baseball and softball remains scheduled for May 4 until further notice.

All IHSAA and IGHSAU sports are now in a prohibited period for practice, competition and sanctioned activity until the closure is lifted, meaning no in-person contact between coaches/administrators and student athletes for the duration of the period.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1