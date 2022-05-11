Iowa Pacesetter: Bulldogs' Horner excels on track and pitch

Avery Horner has very little free time right now.

She played two soccer games last Saturday in Muscatine. She was at track & field practice Monday, had a quick breather before a soccer workout and then worked concessions for a couple hours at the Southeast Little League diamonds. She had a soccer game Tuesday, practice Wednesday, will run in the state-qualifying meet Thursday and then another soccer contest Friday.

Oh, yeah, and she attends school.

“It is all hitting me right now,” the Bettendorf High School senior and this week’s Iowa Pacesetter said. “Icing my legs is really important because the toughest is when we have so many games and meets in a week.

“By end of the week, it makes it tougher for me to sprint as fast as I can or play the whole 80-minute game.”

Horner is not the first individual to pull off two sports in the same season, but it does require a certain level of dedication, discipline and toughness to withstand the physical and mental grind.

Based on the results, Horner is handling it quite well.

She prevailed in the 100 and 200 meters and anchored the winning 800 relay last Thursday at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet to spur Bettendorf to its first team title in 15 years.

On the pitch, the Iowa State University signee had three goals in a comeback win over Muscatine last Tuesday, followed by a goal and three assists in subsequent matches against Burlington, Muscatine and Assumption.

“It is definitely tough, and it would be way better if they were in different seasons,” she said, “but they’re not and I work with it.”

On days when neither team has a competition, Horner practices with both squads.

Assistant track coach Chuck Kalar, who works with the sprinters, said it has taken Horner three years to figure out how to balance the two.

"We had to have multiple conversations on how I could adjust practice for her as a freshman because her legs were sore," Kalar said.

Soccer always has been Horner’s primary passion. She started around kindergarten, has competed on club teams, been selected to be part of the Midwest and National Olympic Development Program and a varsity contributor for three years (no sophomore season because of COVID-19).

She has racked up 71 goals and 45 assists in her all-state career with the Bulldogs. Head coach Todd Hornaday has said on multiple occasions Horner's first touch is Division I quality and her field awareness is top notch.

Horner joined track & field in middle school and has remained with it throughout high school despite the increased workload in the spring months.

“I almost quit track a couple times,” she admitted, “but I stuck it out because I’m competitive and like to be successful. Plus, the team atmosphere with track and coach Kalar kept me in it.

“I’ve learned to love it.”

Horner is having her best season on the track.

She qualified for the finals in the 100 at the Drake Relays last month. She goes into the Class 4A state qualifier in Eldridge on Thursday with the state’s 11th-best time in the 100 (12.61 seconds) and 10th fastest in the 200 (25.89).

“She’s just running more relaxed,” Kalar said. “The first couple of meets this year, she was just running quicker. I took pictures and showed her and I’m like, ‘Look, your face and neck aren’t tight. Everything is relaxed.’

“Once she relaxes, she takes it to another level.”

Horner spent a considerable amount of time in the weight room during the fall and winter months. She had lifted in the past but never sport-specific weight training.

With a Division I soccer career on the horizon and not the biggest or strongest player on the pitch, Horner said it was important for her to add muscle mass.

“This year, I went hard,” she said. “I was working on specific speed training lifts and that’s definitely helped me growing that muscle. What pushed me to start off has helped me in so many more areas than I ever thought.”

It has increased her speed and confidence on the track. It has improved her endurance and strength on the soccer field.

“I have a lot more energy this year to be more defensive as a forward and am able to win balls off defenders,” she said. “I always have someone on my back who is strong, so by being a little stronger it is easier to maneuver the ball.”

That physical talent, coupled with her competitive fervor, makes her among the best in the MAC in both sports.

Kalar has seen it on the track for three seasons.

"There is a switch that gets turned on when it becomes competitive," he said, "and the competitiveness really comes out. She doesn't like to lose.

"When the gun goes off, that's it. She's focused on what she wants to get done."

Horner admitted nerves often got the best of her in track as a freshman and even some last season. A more relaxed approach has her excited for the stretch run in both sports.

She is slated to run the 100 and 200 at the state qualifier along with two sprint relays.

"I would never say I like running, but this year I'm less nervous and more excited," Horner said. "Getting those times I've been working toward has made my experience much better."

Her goal is to place in the top eight in the 100 and 200 at state.

Once the state track & field meet concludes, her focus will shift to the soccer postseason.

The Bulldogs have never made it to the state tournament while Horner has been in high school. They were knocked out by Pleasant Valley her freshman and junior seasons, and the Spartans are in the Bulldogs' regional path again this year.

"It's unfortunate because we're some of the best teams in the state," she said. "We've never gone before and I definitely think we deserve to be there. If we could get there after four years of high school, it would definitely be a highlight."

Beyond that, it is off to Ames and starting her college career. Horner grew up in the Des Moines area before the family moved to the Quad-Cities while she was in middle school.

"Iowa State just checked off a lot of my boxes I was looking for — a big school, a big program and its sports programs are very well known," she said. "It has been my dream to go to a Power 5 school and it was a perfect vibe."

Horner isn't exactly certain where she'll fit in with the Cyclones or how much or little she'll play as a freshman, but she believes juggling two sports in the same season has prepared her for the rigors of college life.

"I'm super happy with the decision to stick with both sports," she said. "I met some of the best teammates, we've been successful and it has been really fun to be on a team and be with these coaches."

