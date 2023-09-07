ELDRIDGE — The North Scott Lancers are coming off their highest-scoring game of the season, a 56-28 home win against Waverly-Shell Rock (0-2) last week.

However, the Lancers will have their proverbial hands full on the road against the similarly undefeated Davenport Assumption Knights on Friday.

“They're coached extremely well,” North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said after practice on Wednesday. “Coach Wade King does a great job down there.”

Tippet believes the past several practices went well in preparation for the Lancers’ toughest matchup so far this season.

“We’ve gotten better,” Tippet said. “We were kind of up and down early in the year — but I feel like we have had good practices, as my kids were focused.”

When asked what North Scott has been improving on in practice, Tippet was frank.

“We’re working on just being more consistent, having that mentality — we want to get better every rep,” Tippet said. “There's no secret to it. It's just getting a little bit better every day.”

Tippet also praised senior quarterback Kyler Gerardy, whose dual-threat capabilities have been displayed early this season. Gerardy has thrown for 443 yards and five touchdowns in two games. He's also averaged over 125 yards on the ground and run for at least two rushing touchdowns in each of the Lancers wins to start the year.

“(Gerardy) has had a good opener, especially when you look at stats-wise, but he has been a really good leader for us,” Tippet said. “He is a perfectionist, and he is always trying to improve and get better.”

The Knights also had a blowout win last Friday in demolishing winless Davenport North 48-21. The Knights were led by senior running back Angelo Jackson, who carried the ball 21 times for 206 yards and scored five touchdowns, including a 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Jackson did his best Travis Hunter impression, as this two-way player, like the University of Colorado’s wide receiver and cornerback did in Saturday’s 45-42 win over TCU. also nabbed an interception to go with his stellar offensive play.

“(Jackson) is really good, and we are just going to try to slow him down and get a lot of guys to the ball,” Tippet said. “We have to understand where he is at, and how he can hurt us.”

North Scott senior tight end and linebacker Luke Belkin is unfazed.

“I do not care who we play,” Belkin said. “As long as all 11 guys on the field are doing the right job, well, we can play with anybody.”