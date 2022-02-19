IOWA PREP REPORT: Bettendorf, North Scott and Muscatine all lose girls regional basketball games

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cedar Rapids Washington 49, Bettendorf 36: University of Iowa commit Hannah Stuelke was too much for the Bettendorf High School girls basketball team to handle Saturday evening in a Class 5A Region 4 regional semifinal.

The 6-foot-2 Stuelke scored a game-high 26 points as Cedar Rapids Washington rallied for a 49-36 victory over the Bulldogs. The state's 12th-ranked Warriors move on to face Pleasant Valley with a 16-6 record.

Junior Lillie Petersen led Bettendorf with 12 points and senior Izzy Appel added 10 as the Bulldogs ended their season with a 15-8 record.

Bettendorf battled for the first three frames, leading 10-9 after the first, trailing 19-18 at halftime and being tied 32 heading into the final eight minutes. That was when the hosts outscored the Bulldogs 17-4 and took control in earning a spot in the regional final that Pleasant Valley will host.

Clear Creek Amana 46, North Scott 39: The Clear Creek Amana Clippers took a slow and steady approach in ending the North Scott Lancers season Saturday evening in a Class 4A Region 3 semifinal. The hosts took an early lead at 10-2 and kept the advantage throughout in a 46-39 victory.

The Lancers, who trailed 24-21 at halftime, finished the season 14-9, while the Clippers advance with a 16-6 mark.

Iowa City High 71, Muscatine 33: Kelsey Joens owned the night as the fifth-ranked Iowa City High Little Hawks ended Muscatine High School’s girls basketball season with a 71-33 dismantling of the Muskies during the Class 5A Region 6 semifinals at IC High School.

Joens scored 31 points, making 13 of 20 attempts from the field. The junior Iowa State University commit also netted her 1,000th career point in the first quarter while teammate Evlyon Richardson collected career rebound No. 500 while going for 15 points and 13 boards against the Muskies.

Grace Bode finished with the Muskie high of 11. Becca Haag added eight off the bench.

Muscatine trailed 23-5 after one quarter of play and made a valiant comeback bid in the second when the lead was cut to a dozen. The Muskies would win the quarter 18-14 but found little success elsewhere. Under first-year head coach John McBride, the Muskies finished the season 5-17.

Joens was red hot to start as the City High (18-4) guard went for 16 through the first eight minutes of play as she made six of her first 10 shots.

GIRLS BOWLING

Holevoet finishes 15th: Geneseo High School senior Madison Holevoet shot a 691 morning series on Saturday to shoot up the leaderboard and held her own in the afternoon to finish 15th in the IHSA Girls State Finals held at Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

The Maple Leaf standout rolled games of 235-200-256 in the morning session when she had the third-best score — behind only a pair of 700 series. After opening the afternoon with a 170, she rebounded to finish with games of 227 and 200 for a 597 set.

When combined with her first-day 1,138, it left Holevoet with a 2,426 total, only 19 pins from 12th place, the final spot to medal.

Rock Island senior Carli Gordon struggled a bit Saturday after finishing the first day of competition tied for 12th. She shot series of 575 and 471 to slide to 40th overall, topping out with a 195 in her first game of the day.

Vandalia High School senior Madison Ferguson won the individual gold medal, averaging 236.8 for the two-day event. She recorded Saturday series of 743 and 683 to top the field by 215 pins.

Galesburg senior Chloe Day placed seventh. She was helped by the second-best series of the morning session, a 716 that included a 289 games — the highest single game of the day.

Lockport Township won the team title, topping the 12-team field by 207 pins.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fulton 62, Pearl City 22: State-ranked Fulton High School’s boys basketball team added to its single-season record win total Saturday by winning its Class 1A regional opener 62-22 on Saturday.

That tourney-opening victory by the NUIC champs was the Steamers’ 28th of the season.

Ian Wiebenga and Ethan Price each scored 14 points to lead the Steamers.

Lanark (Eastland) 43, Morrison 34: Alex Anderson scored a team-best 14 points for the Morrison Mustangs, but it wasn’t enough as the Mustangs dropped a 43-34 Class 1A regional decision on Saturday in Lanark.

Eastland (23-8) had just five players score in the contest, led by Kellen Henze’s 22 and Andy Anderson’s 15.

Eastland took a 12-7 lead after the opening stanza and stretched the margin to 26-17 at halftime. Morrison cut into the deficit in the third, but still trailed 32-27 heading into the final eight minutes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.