Iowa prep signing day: State champion Vogler signs with Hawkeyes

Shannyn Vogler is staying close to home.
The Rivermont Collegiate senior, last year’s Iowa Class 4A state medalist for Bettendorf High School, signed her national letter of intent with the University of Iowa women’s golf program Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m really excited to be able to grow my game and have great teammates as well,” Vogler said. “I felt I got along with the team and coaches really well, and that was something important to me when picking a college because the team aspect is really important and can help you grow as a person and a player.”
Vogler, with multiple Division I opportunities, had an 18-hole scoring average of 74.17 strokes this past spring.
After earning state runner-up honors as a freshman and her sophomore season erased because of COVID-19, Vogler fired rounds of 69 and 68 at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny last June to win the state championship by four shots.
She has played tournament golf across the country in American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) events.
“I also felt like there were so many great resources at Iowa from the practice facility to the athlete academic center,” Vogler said.
Assumption trio signs
Davenport Assumption had three student-athletes sign national letters of intent with Division I or II programs Wednesday.
All-state pitcher Bella Nigey will continue her softball career at the University of Toledo. The right-hander posted a 25-2 record with a 0.85 ERA and 222 strikeouts across 140 1/3 innings last summer in the Knights’ run to a Class 3A state championship.
Jade Jackson, captain of the all-tournament team at the state soccer tournament last June, is headed to Minnesota State-Mankato. Jackson had 31 goals and 15 assists last season in powering the Knights to their fifth consecutive state championship.
Carly Rolf, a first team all-conference setter on Assumption’s state semifinal volleyball squad this fall, inked a letter with Division II Rockhurst University in Kansas City. Rolf finished the season with 852 assists, including a 3A state tournament record 61 in the semifinal match against West Liberty.
PV has multiple D-I signees
Pleasant Valley is scheduled to have a signing ceremony next Tuesday for its student-athletes. The Spartans are expected to have six individuals sign with Division I programs.
Volleyball standout Kora Ruff (Evansville), golfers Erika Holmberg (Drake) and Nathan Tillman (Western Illinois), soccer player Adelaide Wolfe (Indiana State), rower Elizabeth Tessen (Notre Dame) and swimmer Taylor Buhr (South Dakota) will be recognized next week.
The football early signing period doesn't begin until Dec. 15, but linemen Aidan Kilstrom (Harvard) and Luke Vonderhaar (Air Force Academy) will be honored as well in the 2:45 p.m. ceremony next Tuesday.
Baseball players Drew Micek (Upper Iowa University) and Carson Knebel (North Iowa Area Community College) were also expected to sign as was soccer midfielder Camryn Woods with Anderson University.
Central DeWitt hoops duo signs
Central DeWitt is expected to be among the top girls basketball programs in Class 4A this winter. A significant reason for that is the duo of Taylor Veach and Allie Meadows.
Veach signed with Illinois State and Meadows with Western Illinois on Wednesday in the school’s atrium.
The southpaw Veach averaged 19.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and shot 44% from the field in leading the Sabers to the state tournament last winter.
“Taylor is a versatile, skilled guard who can play multiple positions,” Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie said. “She has an innate toughness to her game that will allow her to make an impact on both ends of the floor.”
Meadows, a 5-foot-8 guard, was a first team all-state and first team all-Mississippi Athletic Conference selection last year. She averaged 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
Caffery to Maryville
Wilton's Ella Caffery, who was part of 140 volleyball wins and four state tournaments over the past four seasons, signed a national letter of intent with Division II power Northwest Missouri State in Maryville, Mo., on Wednesday.