BETTENDORF – Pleasant Valley boys’ golf coach Michael Nedelcoff was in high spirits before Friday’s practice at Hidden Hills golf course in Bettendorf.

The Spartans just wrapped-up a win at the Bettendorf Invitational on Wednesday, hitting a collective 298 in a 10-school competition featuring some of the top teams in the Quad Cities, such as the Moline Maroons and the Geneseo Maple Leafs.

Sitting on a golf cart under mostly sunny skies with the temperature hovering around 80 degrees, Nedelcoff was pleased.

“We played well,” Nedelcoff, coaching in his seventh year at Pleasant Valley, said. “(Junior) Ethan Bloome has played tremendous for us all year and he had a 73, as well as (sophomore) Grant Sherrick,” Nedelcoff said. “Overall, the team played pretty well that day.”

The win was Pleasant Valley’s fifth in 10 tournaments this season. The other victories include the Clinton Invitational at Valley Oaks on Sept. 7, the Assumption Invitational at Emeis Golf Course on Aug. 31, the Bloomington Catholic Invitational on Aug. 15 and the Muskie Invitational at the Geneva Golf Course on Aug. 11.

In each tournament, Pleasant Valley shot under 300. They even had a second-place finish at the Western Dubuque Invitational on Aug. 29 when they scored a season-best 291. The best golfer was not a junior nor a senior for Pleasant Valley; instead, sophomore Jack Blackwell hit a four-under par 68, including an ace on the 11th hole to lead the team.

“We have won more tournaments than in the past (six years),” Nedelcoff said. “I have had teams that have only lost to one team all year, and that was the state championship, but the quality overall and the consistency of this team is easy to recognize. It is top-to-bottom our strongest team. I will not go as far as to say that this is our best team because until we win a state title, I will not say that.”

Nedelcoff is pleasantly surprised by the depth of his team.

“This could be the strongest team, but it's definitely the one with the most depth,” Nedelcoff said. “We don't have just three or four good players. I wouldn't be afraid to play 16 different players in my lineup. A lot of that has to do with the coaching they're receiving from the professionals in the area as well as more importantly, the work ethic these kids have had in putting in the time in the spring and the summer in the winter to get better.”

However, there is one player that has stood out to Nedelcoff on the 25-person roster. Ethan Bloome has finished with Pleasant Valley’s best score in the last two tournaments – a 73 at the Bettendorf Invitational and a 72 a week earlier in the Clinton Invitational.

“Ethan is a really talented player,” Nedelcoff said. “He was the USGA Junior event qualifier from Iowa this summer. He’s won several other tournaments, shot in the 60s numerous times in a row, and shot in the 60s twice already for us this year.

“But more importantly than his talent is his work ethic on his game. He probably works on his game harder than anyone that I've ever coached. And I say that because I don't get beat getting to practice very often. He's usually here when I arrive.”

Nedelcoff, based on his golfers’ work ethic and performance over the past several months, thinks that they will compete well at the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament, scheduled for Sept. 22.

“I feel very confident in their ability,” Nedelcoff said. “I think our guys recognize the fact that we cannot take a day off because there are three teams (North Scott, Bettendorf and Central DeWitt) that I've seen marked improvement in the past year.”

In total, Nedelcoff raved about his golfers and their dedication to their craft on the golf course.

“They have been fun to coach,” Nedelcoff said. “The kids listen. They are good students. They behave, and more importantly, they want to get better – and that goes all the way down to player number 25. As a coach and as a professional, that’s all you can ask. How good they will get will be determined by how much times they put in, the quality of instruction they receive and their dedication to become more than just the physical size of the game but also growing mentally and, as coaches, helping them gown emotionally.

“Golf is one of those sports where emotions have a great impact on the golfers’ performance. But until a golfer is under the gun, when the heat is on, that is the one weakness that will shine through unless they work on that. And that is something that they are willing to do and we have improved with that.”