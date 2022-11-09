Iowa signing day roundup: Knights' Schubert signs with Tennessee Tech

Ava Schubert had her immediate family and coaches surrounding her Wednesday. She had balloons, flowers and a decorated cookie cake.

The Davenport Assumption High School senior had something else to make her signing day ceremony memorable — a state championship trophy.

Less than a week after the Knights captured their first state volleyball crown, the 6-foot Schubert inked a national letter of intent with Division I Tennessee Tech University on the first day of the fall signing period.

Athletic director Wade King told Schubert during lunch Wednesday he was going to the display the trophy on her signing table.

"That was pretty cool," Schubert said. "I wasn't even thinking about putting that on the table today. It was thoughtful of him to do that."

Schubert, a four-year starter, finished her career with a school-record 1,433 kills, 885 digs, 208 blocks and 241 aces. A two-time conference player of the year, the right-side hitter was instrumental in 123 wins during her career.

"I have been wishing to do this since my freshman year," she said. "I have watched someone every single year sign on this day, and I've always been praying that it would be me as a senior.

"This means a lot."

Schubert pledged to the Ohio Valley Conference program in Cookeville, Tenn., this summer. She hopes to make an impact on a Golden Eagles squad which is 16-12 overall and 13-3 in the OVC this fall.

"I'm hoping (my game) translates and I can get the job done and do what I need to do when I get there," Schubert said.

The Tennessee Tech staff is excited for her arrival.

"(Ava) plays with confidence and bravery, which is what we constantly remind our team to embody daily," Golden Eagles coach Jeannette Phillips said. "Ava will be a powerful piece to add to our offensive unit, which will allow us to keep the pressure on our opponents at all times. Ava will definitely be a fun piece to look out for in the future of TTU volleyball."

Schubert will play basketball for the Knights and club volleyball for Iowa Select this winter and early spring before transitioning to the next chapter.

"I'm ready to spread my own wings and go my own way," Schubert said.

Vice signs with Marquette: Pleasant Valley senior Halle Vice, the reigning Mississippi Athletic Conference girls basketball player of the year, signed with Marquette University on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-1 Vice averaged 19.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest for the Spartans, who reached the Class 5A state semifinals for the first time in program history last winter. She scored a single-season school record 498 points.

"Halle brings versatility, both inside and out," Marquette coach Megan Duffy said. "Her length, athleticism and intelligence will allow us to move her around in different positions on the floor.

"Her three-level scoring will bring excitement to the Al McGuire Center."

Ford off to Drake: Davenport Central's Addie Ford inked her national letter of intent with the Drake women's soccer program Wednesday morning.

Ford was a first team all-conference selection and second team Iowa Girls Coaches Association and Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state selection last spring. She had a save percentage better than 86%.

O'Donnell signs with Illini: Pleasant Valley right-handed pitcher Aden O'Donnell signed a letter of intent with the University of Illinois baseball program.

With a fastball clocked in the upper 80s to low 90s, the 6-2 O'Donnell was 2-1 with a 3.99 ERA in 26-plus innings last summer for the Spartans. He was a member of PV's state championship team in 2021.

O'Donnell, also a starter and a captain on PV's football team this past fall, plans to major in business.

Kirkman to Augustana: Wilton standout Caden Kirkman, last season's All-Eastern Iowa player of the year, was one of four boys basketball players to sign with Division II Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D., Wednesday.

The 6-8 Kirkman, going into this fourth season as a starter for the Beavers, averaged 20.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.9 blocks and 3.9 assists per game as a junior. He has 1,203 points and 717 rebounds for his career going into his senior campaign.

"(Caden) is skilled, has really good hands and feet and likes to bang around in the post," Augustana coach Tom Billeter said. "He plays the game hard and has a very high ceiling. Caden will be a very good player for us."