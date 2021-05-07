'It feels like Tyler has a legacy now': Bettendorf dedicates baseball field for Tyler Hurd

"Tyler was a Christian, a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin, a teammate and a friend."

All of that was on display Friday. For more than an hour, people came up to the Hurd family, many of whom were wearing shirts created by classmates Dallas Schatteman and Patrick Mooney.

Among those in attendance was Mayor Bob Gallagher, who delivered opening remarks and also participated in the ribbon cutting, along with the Hurd family and BPV communication director Steve Tappa, who had a large role in the project.

"It's a huge gesture and it's extremely powerful to us. It feels like Tyler has a legacy now," Tyler's mother Tami Hurd said. "The truth is, we all are going to die and you live in denial that that's real, and Tyler went way too soon. What's your legacy? What do you want people to remember about you? What mark are you going to leave?

"And with Tyler, we're really lucky that he was the kind of guy that it only took 17 years to leave that mark so we just wanted to do something to honor that."

The idea for the park started not long after Tyler's death. Already with plans to create a memorial scholarship fund, the Hurd family initially inquired about the potential to put a scoreboard at the already-existing field.