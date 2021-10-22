Jah's hat trick lifts Maroons to regional title

JOLIET — Saiheed Jah recorded a hat trick and Isiah Gallegos scored a goal as the Moline boys soccer team breezed past top-seeded Joliet West 4-0 to capture a regional championship Friday afternoon.
The Maroons (17-3-3) advance to a Tuesday game in the Collinsville Sectional, where they will face Minooka or Normal Community, who play their regional final Saturday.
It’s the second straight time third-seeded Moline has won a regional title against a higher-seeded team. The Maroons made a run to the Sweet 16 as a No. 5 seed in 2019, also defeating Joliet West that year.
Moline coach Rick Sanchez said scoring first and getting the lead was the key this time in negating Joliet West’s quickness.
“It was pretty impressive to be able to hold them without a goal,” Sanchez said. “It was a total team effort both offensively and defensively.”
Jah scored in the ninth minute to give Moline a 1-0 lead. The Maroons poured it on in the second half as Jah scored in the 57th minute and Gallegos found the net in the 70th minute. Jah registered his third goal three minutes later for the Maroons, who haven't yielded a goal in their past four outings.
“Saiheed had a great game tonight and set the tone early,” Sanchez said. “We were able to create and be efficient in the second half to put them away.”