Kewanee coach Lewis will be remembered for his passions

Instead, Atwell prefers to member what Lewis did in life, particularly for a Kewanee boys' hoops program that he took over in 2015. In five years, he had three winning seasons and a record of 93-60.

In his first two years at the helm of his prep alma mater, the Boilermakers won back-to-back Class 2A regional titles and reached the sectional finals in '17. This past winter, the Boilers went 27-5 and took first in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division.

"Shaune was always positive and was a typical basketball guy, a gym rat who was always around the school," said Atwell. "He was very positive and popular with the kids and the other coaches, very well-liked. You'd come to Kewanee for a football game, and you had a good chance at seeing Shaune there.

"You'd see him stop by a soccer match, or pop his head in the gym for a volleyball match. He'd watch girls basketball, freshmen or varsity, and he'd watch the wrestling team. He was committed to all of our events."

Lewis served as an official before getting into coaching, starting as the head coach at Kewanee's Central Junior High and working his way up the ladder to the high school varsity level. Along the way, he made a positive impression at every stop.

"It's going to take awhile to get over this," said Atwell.