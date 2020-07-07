Kewanee coach Lewis will be remembered for his passions

KEWANEE — Late last Wednesday afternoon, Kewanee athletic director Tim Atwell was talking with Boilermaker boys' basketball coach Shaune Lewis about a variety of general topics.
Among those was Lewis's impending late model race set for the following evening at the Davenport Speedway. Aside from his coaching job and running the family business, Lewis Auto Body Inc., on Kewanee's North Lexington Avenue, racing was a passion of his.
As events turned out, that late afternoon conversation was the last Atwell would have with Lewis, who suddenly passed away at the age of 47 after a medical emergency during his heat race last Thursday night.
"This was really very unexpected," Atwell said. "Shaune was just in talking to me on Wednesday around 4:30. He'd come in, go to the weight room and supervise the kids who were in there. We were talking about the race for (last Thursday) night, and talking about basketball.
"In general, everything was good with him. I guess you just never know."
While he has heard rumors regarding Lewis's passing, Atwell declined to identify any cause of Lewis' death.
"I can't confirm anything, so I don't really know for sure," he said. "I know it was awful hot that night."
Multiple reports from the track that night said that Lewis had a medical emergency during his heat race that required emergency personnel to tend to him in his 44x car on the track.
Instead, Atwell prefers to member what Lewis did in life, particularly for a Kewanee boys' hoops program that he took over in 2015. In five years, he had three winning seasons and a record of 93-60.
In his first two years at the helm of his prep alma mater, the Boilermakers won back-to-back Class 2A regional titles and reached the sectional finals in '17. This past winter, the Boilers went 27-5 and took first in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division.
"Shaune was always positive and was a typical basketball guy, a gym rat who was always around the school," said Atwell. "He was very positive and popular with the kids and the other coaches, very well-liked. You'd come to Kewanee for a football game, and you had a good chance at seeing Shaune there.
"You'd see him stop by a soccer match, or pop his head in the gym for a volleyball match. He'd watch girls basketball, freshmen or varsity, and he'd watch the wrestling team. He was committed to all of our events."
Lewis served as an official before getting into coaching, starting as the head coach at Kewanee's Central Junior High and working his way up the ladder to the high school varsity level. Along the way, he made a positive impression at every stop.
"It's going to take awhile to get over this," said Atwell.
If there is any consolation in Atwell's mind, it is that Lewis spent his final hours on Earth doing one of the many activities that was nearest and dearest to him.
"How many of us will get that opportunity?" he said. "Racing was a hobby, one of the things he did when he was not coaching, but it was something he really enjoyed doing."
