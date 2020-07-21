Klingler blasts help lift Spartans to state

Ashlynn Utterback slapped a 1-2 pitch into right to drive home West’s lone run with a third-inning single that cut the Pleasant Valley lead to 2-1.

"We came out here wanting to show that we were an improved team and I think we did that. We competed," Falcons coach Steve Saladino said. "The first two, two-and-a-half innings, we did a nice job of being right there. We made a couple of mistakes after that and a good team like PV will make you pay."

Klingler provided PV with its early margin, clubbing a towering two-run homer well beyond the center field fence with one out in the bottom of a first inning that opened with a bunt single by Emlly Wood.

"I just wanted to have a good at-bat and do what I could to get things going," Klingler said. "I was able to get around on a ball and get us an early lead. In a game like this, that is a big thing. We gave ourselves some good momentum."

That has been a successful formula throughout the season for the Spartans (17-6).

"Once we get the bats going, things kind of snowball for us," Wood said. "We get a feel for what the pitcher is about and then we go to work. When one of us gets going, everybody starts to settle in and do their thing. We pick each other up that way."