Klingler blasts help lift Spartans to state

Peggy Klingler joined her Pleasant Valley teammates in dragging a heavy, rain-soaked tarp off of the PV softball diamond Tuesday.
And then, the heavy lifting began.
Klingler slugged two home runs and Annika Tinsman added a third to power the Spartans to the Iowa Class 5A state tournament with an 11-1, 5-inning victory over Davenport West in a regional final played at PV.
"That tarp was heavy, but we wanted to play this game. There was a lot of water on it," Klingler said. "The baseball guys came over and helped us. It was a team effort."
That also described what happened once the game started.
The Spartans picked up hits from eight spots in the order and collected extra bases on seven of the 11 hits they pounded to methodically work their way past a young Falcons team that entered the game on a late-season surge.
"That’s an improved team from the one we saw earlier in the season and we had to be ready for that," PV third baseman Carly Lundry said.
West was ready.
The Falcons finished the season with a 7-15 record, but won seven of their final 11 games and demonstrated why in the early innings against the Spartans.
West tagged PV starter Sophia Lindquist for eight hits through three innings, but the Spartans’ junior moved to 10-2 by working around trouble and limiting the Falcons to a single run.
Ashlynn Utterback slapped a 1-2 pitch into right to drive home West’s lone run with a third-inning single that cut the Pleasant Valley lead to 2-1.
"We came out here wanting to show that we were an improved team and I think we did that. We competed," Falcons coach Steve Saladino said. "The first two, two-and-a-half innings, we did a nice job of being right there. We made a couple of mistakes after that and a good team like PV will make you pay."
Klingler provided PV with its early margin, clubbing a towering two-run homer well beyond the center field fence with one out in the bottom of a first inning that opened with a bunt single by Emlly Wood.
"I just wanted to have a good at-bat and do what I could to get things going," Klingler said. "I was able to get around on a ball and get us an early lead. In a game like this, that is a big thing. We gave ourselves some good momentum."
That has been a successful formula throughout the season for the Spartans (17-6).
"Once we get the bats going, things kind of snowball for us," Wood said. "We get a feel for what the pitcher is about and then we go to work. When one of us gets going, everybody starts to settle in and do their thing. We pick each other up that way."
The Spartans extended their lead to 7-1 with five runs in the third inning, using a run-scoring triple by Lundry and an RBI single by Kaitlyn Drish to increase its one-run lead before Tinsman’s three-run homer to center gave PV a five-run advantage.
Klingler followed a leadoff double by Wood with another two-run shot over the fence in center in the fourth inning before Jessie Clemons ended the game with one out in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run single.
"It was a good team effort all day. We started the day with some hard work, pulling some tarp, and then played a good hard softball game," PV coach Jose Lara said.
"Every single player helped us earn it by doing the job they were asked to do. There weren't any JV games this year, so we asked players to fill a role and that made a difference tonight. We came aggressive, stayed on it and they had a hand in us accomplishing the job and getting to get to state."
