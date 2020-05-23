Kreiter has great memories both in sports and classroom

Over the course of 33 years as a teacher, coach and administrator at Central DeWitt High School, Kurt Kreiter has collected many fond memories.
At the top of the list is his 2007 wrestling team, which advanced to the state dual wrestling tournament for the first time and faced No. 2 seed Osage in the quarterfinals.
"There was no way on paper we should have beat them but boy we wrestled lights out," Kreiter said.
The win was especially gratifying because 13 of the 14 wrestlers in DeWitt’s lineup that year had been with the program since starting out in the Sabertooth junior program that Kreiter initiated.
"We won our first state dual match with all homegrown kids, which was pretty special," he said.
He also pointed to his son Casey becoming the first Kreiter to qualify for the state wrestling meet as a high point. Both Kurt and his brother, Eugene, narrowly missed getting to state during their high school careers.
In his role as head football coach, Kurt said his brightest memories are from the two seasons in which the Sabers made it to the state quarterfinals, 2003 and 2007.
The 2003 team rebounded from a 3-6 record the previous year and defeated Waukon in the UNI-Dome in the opening round.
"It seemed like the entire city of DeWitt was at that game," he said. "It was pretty special."
The 2007 playoff run was made more special by the fact that it was Casey’s junior year. And the Sabers then went undefeated in Casey’s senior year before being upset in the opening round by New Hampton.
But not all of Kreiter’s memories involve athletics.
"People who really know me, know that some of my finest memories were in the classroom," he said. "I was a Science Club sponsor for a long, long time and I loved teaching science — biology and anatomy. So to watch those kids leave and become doctors and nurses and physical therapists, that’s been pretty rewarding."
