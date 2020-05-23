Kreiter has great memories both in sports and classroom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Over the course of 33 years as a teacher, coach and administrator at Central DeWitt High School, Kurt Kreiter has collected many fond memories.

At the top of the list is his 2007 wrestling team, which advanced to the state dual wrestling tournament for the first time and faced No. 2 seed Osage in the quarterfinals.

"There was no way on paper we should have beat them but boy we wrestled lights out," Kreiter said.

The win was especially gratifying because 13 of the 14 wrestlers in DeWitt’s lineup that year had been with the program since starting out in the Sabertooth junior program that Kreiter initiated.

"We won our first state dual match with all homegrown kids, which was pretty special," he said.

He also pointed to his son Casey becoming the first Kreiter to qualify for the state wrestling meet as a high point. Both Kurt and his brother, Eugene, narrowly missed getting to state during their high school careers.

In his role as head football coach, Kurt said his brightest memories are from the two seasons in which the Sabers made it to the state quarterfinals, 2003 and 2007.