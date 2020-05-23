Kreiter's 33-year run at DeWitt coming to end

He became part of a program that was in the midst of winning four consecutive NCAA Division III national championships. Kreiter was primarily a special teams contributor his first two years, then became a 6-foot, 200-pound starting defensive end on the last of the national title teams in the fall of 1986.

"He’s one of those guys you never notice but who is always there," Reade said of Kreiter prior to the NCAA championship game that year.

Kreiter also decided to resume his wrestling career shortly after arriving at Augustana, winning CCIW championships and qualifying for the NCAA D-III meet in each of his last two years.

DeWitt debut

At Central DeWitt, he served as an assistant football coach at pretty much every level in his early years. He was thrust into the job of head wrestling coach in only his third year at the school, long before he felt he was ready.

"We laugh about it now but I think my first three years my dual meet record was 4-42," Kreiter said. "We were just terrible. There was some pretty trying times. If I was a little bit older, I may not have stuck with it, but I was young and determined and we finally did get a pretty good foundation set, and that’s lasted quite a long time."