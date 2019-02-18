WATERLOO — Louisa-Muscatine collected its third consecutive girls state championship Monday while Camanche finished second in both boys and girls at the Iowa Class 1A high school bowling tournament.
L-M edged Camanche by just 15 pins in the girls event. Whitney Morse (472) and Lauren Bodman (470) led the way as they were the top two finishers individually with teammate Madisyn Gerdts (437) taking fourth.
In addition to being the first Class 1A program to three-peat, Louisa-Muscatine is just the second in all classifications to do so. Johnston did it from 2015-17 in Class 3A.
“It was kind of surreal,” Bodman said. “I didn’t believe it at first and then I started crying.”
“I thought today was their best team performance from top to bottom we’ve had all year,” L-M coach Al Jordan added. “They had a good day and handled the pressure.”
Camanche had a very balanced effort on its way to a 2,932 total with Emilee Hall taking fifth, Kendall Wright seventh, Mackenzie Kelly ninth, Ashton Haskell 12th and Abby Stock 13th.
Quad-Cities area teams were even more prominent in the boys tournament, also held at Cadillac Lanes. In addition to Camanche finishing second, Durant was third and Central DeWitt fourth.
Red Oak claimed the team title with a 3,135 total, 37 pins better than Camanche.
However, it was another Louisa-Muscatine bowler, Dustin Beaham, who led the way individually. The junior rolled a perfect 300 in the first game on the way to winning the championship with a 535 series.
Austin Dau of Camanche finished third at 471 with teammate Troy Edmunds placing fourth at 449.