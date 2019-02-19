Council Bluffs surged past the North Scott boys in the final baker game to capture the Iowa Class 2A state bowling title, but the Lancers held on to finish second in a tight four-team race.
Senior Isaac Neymeyer took home the individual silver for North Scott, which placed four bowlers in the top 25 at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
The Lancers, who were third heading into the baker games, led a tightly bunched field before the decisive fifth game. Council Bluffs' 223, however, allowed it to leap from fourth to first in the standings as the Lancers rolled a 186 and neither of the other two teams still in contention topped 190.
The Lancers improved four spots from last year's sixth-place finish.
Neymeyer followed a first-game 224 with a 255, vaulting from 10th to second. His 479 trailed only state champion Dale Weaver from Cedar Rapids Xavier, who closed with a 296 for a 512.
Lancer senior Brock Larson joined Neymeyer in medaling, finishing sixth with a 457.
Jacob Hartman's ninth-place 447 led Clinton to a fifth-place team finish. Fellow sophomore Joe Simpson finished 12th for the River Kings.
The Clinton girls placed fourth as a team but got top-three individual finishes from a pair of its bowlers.
Jazlyn Whitaker followed a 216 with a 233 to finish second, with her 449 topping teammate Annelise Dickinson's 425 total.
Fort Dodge's Leah Sanck compiled a 534 total to win by 85 pins.
Clinton was also aided by Tannah Bowman's 14th-place finish.
Alex Thomas' 399 total was good for sixth place, leading Maquoketa to an identical sixth-place finish in the team race.
The Class 3A state tournament, scheduled for today, was postponed until Thursday.