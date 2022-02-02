Lancers' Parrott joins Nebraska as preferred walk-on

ELDRIDGE — After not going out for football his sophomore and junior seasons, Dylan Parrott returned to the field this past fall for North Scott High School.

“It is my senior season and I didn’t want to regret not going out,” Parrott said. “I really loved it.”

Parrott enjoyed it so much that he’s going to continue playing football at the collegiate level.

The 6-foot-5 and 320-pound offensive lineman will be a preferred walk-on at Nebraska next season. He was one of 11 seniors North Scott recognized during a signing ceremony at the school Wednesday.

Parrott has been in contact with Nebraska since late December. He took a visit to the Lincoln campus last month and was enamored with it.

“I knew I could play at some Division III schools, but this kind of just happened,” Parrott said. “I got a call from Nebraska and it happened pretty quickly.”

Before the interest from Nebraska, Parrott planned on either attending Augustana or Central College to play football or going to Iowa and being just a student.

“I didn’t have the opportunities I wanted, so once I got that opportunity, it is great and what I want to do for the future and see where it takes me,” Parrott said.

North Scott’s Grace Graham will continue playing multiple sports at Division II Maryville University, located about 20 miles west of St. Louis.

Graham will play volleyball and participate in track & field for the Saints.

“I knew I wanted to do volleyball for sure, but I was a little iffy on track at the beginning,” she said. “As soon as I walked on to Maryville, I was like this is where I want to be. The volleyball coach hooked me up with the track coach and I loved the track coach. I’m excited to do both.”

Graham, who will be in the university's physical therapy program, chose Maryville over Bemidji State.

It was not an easy decision.

“I looked at like 12 different schools and was still considering looking at more in late December,” she said. “I made a list of pros and cons over and over narrowing down the schooling choices.

“I kept coming back to Maryville, so why not pick it right now?”

Graham, a key cog on North Scott’s state semifinal volleyball squad last fall and a state place winner in the high jump last spring, committed in mid-January.

She plans to do high jump and possibly hurdles in college.

Among the other North Scott student-athletes taking part in the ceremony were baseball players Cody Sunny (Loras), Sam Skarich (Southeastern Community College) and Ryan Sanders (Cornell College); cross country runner Faith Nead (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) and track & field runner Savannah Bruck (University of Dubuque).

Alexis Richards and Scout Kirshy will play volleyball at Augustana College and Kirkwood Community College, respectively. Trace Gephart, a state wrestling place winner, is off to Wisconsin-Platteville, and Collin LeBarge will play football at Ellsworth Community College.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.