Davenport North won its fourth boys state bowling title in nine years. North Scott just missed out on capturing its first.

Those two schools account for four of the six first-team spots on the Quad-City Times All-Metro boys bowling squad.

Mississippi Athletic Conference bowler of the year Brant Carter and individual state champion Bryan Verdon represent the Wildcats on the top team. North Scott is paced by Class 2A state runner-up Isaac Neymeyer and Brock Larson.

Pleasant Valley's Alton Barber and United Township's Jacob Miner also are on the top team.

Davenport Central has two girls on the top team in Donna Diggs and Maddi Smith along with Muscatine's Gabi Evans, United Township's Ashlyn Burkeybile, Rock Island's Heather Motley and Clinton's Tannah Bowman.

Diggs was the MAC bowler of the year while Evans was the top girls metro finisher at state, taking third in 3A.

Boys

First team

Alton Barber, sr., Pleasant Valley: The Class 3A second team all-stater placed third at state tournament with games of 214 and 268. He had a team-best 215.5 game average in spurring Spartans to state runner-up finish.

Brant Carter, sr., Davenport North: The Mississippi Athletic Conference bowler of the year and Class 3A first team all-stater was second in the state with a 229.8 game average. He finished ninth at 3A state tournament while helping Wildcats to their fourth championship.

Brock Larson, sr., North Scott: Named first team all-state in 2A, all-district and all-MAC, Larson was sixth at state tournament with games of 235 and 222. He had a 224.4 game average, third best in 2A and seventh overall. St. Ambrose commit won state qualifier with 525 two-game series.

Jacob Miner, sr., United Township: Qualified for Illinois sectionals with fourth-place finish at Freeport Regional with 1290 six-game series (215 average). He was 12th at sectional in Rockford with a 1312 series, including a high game of 269.

Isaac Neymeyer, sr., North Scott: Bowled games of 224 and 255 to finish second at 2A state tournament in Waterloo. The first team all-stater, all-district and all-MAC performer had a 218 game average, with high game of 279. He led Lancers to state runner-up team finish.

Bryan Verdon, sr., Davenport North: Rolled games of 257 and 237 at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo to claim Class 3A individual state title by 11 pins and power North to a state team crown. Verdon averaged around 203 per game.

Honorable mention

Bettendorf: Jacob Crouch, jr.; Brian Mooney, sr. Clinton: Connor Hyde, sr.; Carter Hudson, so. Davenport Central: Kevin Wayt, jr. Davenport North: Cody DePardo, jr.; Blake Fries, so.; Owen Stieger, jr.; Matthew Hutcheson, jr. Davenport West: Zach Hainline, sr. Muscatine: Carter Riley, jr.; Noah Miller, so.; Marcus Madsen, so. Pleasant Valley: Devin Lentz, sr.; Cory LaBarge, sr.; Joshua DelCorso, sr.

Girls

Tannah Bowman, jr., Clinton: Selected to MAC's top team and second team all-state by coaches in 2A, Bowman had the River Queens' top average at 186.3. She was 14th at state tournament in helping Clinton finish fourth.

Ashlyn Burkeybile, jr., United Township: Illinois state qualifier was second at regionals (1,226 total/204.3 per game), third at sectionals (1,316/219.3 per game) and third at the Western Big Six meet (1,146). She bowled a 1,203 for six games at state.

Donna Diggs, sr., Davenport Central: The MAC bowler of the year finished 13th at Class 3A state meet with two-game series of 389. She averaged a MAC-best 217.1 per game and had season-best 522 two-game series.

Gabi Evans, sr., Muscatine: Champion at 3A state qualifier with 463 two-game series, Evans placed third at state tournament with games of 226 and 202. A first team all-stater by Iowa Bowling Coaches Association, she finished year with 207 game average.

Heather Motley, jr., Rock Island: After taking second at Western Big Six tournament, Motley captured regional championship at Moline with six-game series of 1,271. She had a 195 average at the Minooka Sectional to finish inside top 25.

Maddi Smith, jr., Davenport Central: A 3A first team all-stater by Iowa Bowling Coaches Association, she was inside top five at state qualifier (421 for two games) and 16th at state tournament (386 for two games). She finished year with 205.8 average, with high game of 268.

Honorable mention

Bettendorf: Emily Sampson, sr. Clinton: Annelise Dickinson, sr.; Jazlyn Whitaker, so. Davenport Central: Delaney Walsh, jr.; Amber Brewer, sr. Davenport North: Brianna Curtin, sr. Davenport West: Erica Henderson, jr.; Abigaile Paper, fr. Moline: Kallynn Hann, jr.; Sam Melin, sr. Muscatine: Kayla Maurer, jr. Pleasant Valley: Lindsey Voss, sr. Rock Island: Kelsey Freeman, jr.; Sarah Stevanovic, so.