Local briefs: IHSA deferring to state officials on return to play

IHSA deferring to state officials on return to play

When the time comes to decide when and if high school sports seasons restart in the fall, as well as how they will operate, the Illinois High School Association won't be deciding alone.

The IHSA announced Tuesday that it will be deferring to the state Department of Public Health, the Illinois State Board of Education and the governor's office in creating return to play guidelines moving forward.

“There is an unprecedented level of planning for this school year due to COVID-19, and we have come to understand that there needs to be a greater consistency between the guidelines for returning to learn and returning to interscholastic athletics,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Some of the recommendations by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and directives from IDPH have come into direct conflict with each other, especially as it relates to the use of masks by student-athletes.”

The IHSA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee had previously developed its own guidelines. Those were then amended at IDPH’s request to include a greater emphasis on masks. Scrimmages in sports that require physical contact were also eliminated.

“We still believe there is a path to conducting high school athletics in the fall, like the majority of states surrounding Illinois plan to do,” said Anderson.

