Local briefs

State volleyball moves to Coralville
After 31 years of playing the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids, the event is moving down Interstate 380.
Xtream Arena in Coralville, which opened about 15 months ago, will host the 2022 state tournament, IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said Friday. The IGHSAU's board of directors approved the move in a vote.
"Xtream Arena is the premier volleyball venue in Iowa," Berger said. "We look forward to our partnership with the staffs at the Arena and Think Iowa City."
Contract details have not been finalized, but Berger said the deal with Coralville is “a minimum of five years,” which would run through at least 2026.
The arena has a capacity of 5,100 spectators along with additional floor seating. It is connected to the five court 53,000-square foot GreenState Family Fieldhouse that is accessible from the event level. The arena is home to the University of Iowa volleyball team and Iowa Heartlanders ECHL hockey team.
The state volleyball tournament was held at various high schools from the time it was sanctioned in 1973 until 1991. Since then, it has been held in Cedar Rapids — 29 years at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse (formerly Five Seasons Center and U.S. Cellular Center) and two years at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena while the downtown venue underwent renovation.