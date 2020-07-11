Local high schools enjoy major facilities upgrades

Whether it is being done as a "game-changer," out of necessity or simply as an upgrade, a number of Illinois Quad-Cities metro high schools are working on plenty of projects in and around their athletic facilities.
The most notable addition on the Western Big 6 Conference landscape is happening at Moline High School. That is where an indoor athletics facility approved for a $14 million price tag is taking shape. It is designed around a six-lane 200-meter track and includes two basketball courts, a new weight room measuring over 8,000 square feet, a new 4,000 square foot wrestling room and new offices for physical education teachers.
Officials at United Township High School are following the addition of a functional commons area that opened for the 2019-20 school year with what athletic director Mark “Bam” Pustelnik called a much-needed upgrade to the school's weight room. The track at the Soule Bowl is also being resurfaced this summer.
On top of a huge project in and around Public Schools Stadium that includes a new artificial playing surface, resurfaced track and new restrooms on each side of the stadium, Rock Island High School officials are jumping into another huge project. This one features all new seating on both levels of Rock Island Fieldhouse.
While always having some of the best facilities in the state — Public Schools Stadium, Wharton Field House, Browning Field, Soule Bowl, and the indoor athletic complex at Geneseo along with the upgraded Bob Reade Field there — it seems as if local student-athletes and the schools' fans are about to enjoy even nicer digs.
Some school administrators admit that the upgrades do play a role in making impressions on students and families.
“I do personally feel there is a bit of competition among area high schools to encourage people to come to their districts,” Rock Island High School athletic director Michelle Lillis said. “The more you have to offer, the nicer the facilities, those are selling points for people planning to move into the area to decide where to go.”
However, there are a number of other incentives that go with sprucing up old facilities or going all out and building new ones on campus.
“It really shows the kids that people are there supporting them and making a commitment and investment in them,” said Pustelnik, a former state champion wrestler at UTHS. “We want our kids to have every opportunity to perform at their best whether it’s in the classroom, music room or athletic field. We want all of our kids to have the best opportunities.”
A real game-changer
Although all of the projects currently in the pipeline are impressive in their own right, the one that stands out is Moline's physical education facility. Started around Christmas break of 2019, the massive facility is targeting a completion date of this Christmas, according to athletic director Dick Knar.
A facility that mirrors many on college campuses will give Moline an asset that locally only Geneseo can rival with its indoor athletic center.
“It's a game-changer for every student that comes through the Moline district,” said Knar, noting the high school is also installing a new HVAC system this summer. “From K-12 this will be a difference-maker for us.”
Knar pointed out the addition is first and foremost a physical education facility.
However, it stands to benefit almost every athlete and team the school has.
“This will help all of our sports and athletes,” he said. “A lot of the past success we’ve had has been in spite of our facilities. This will enhance our success because we will have some of the best facilities around.”
Teams also will still utilize the East Gym at the high school, with mostly lower-level contests being played there.
By the end of the upcoming school year, athletes in the Moline-Coal Valley School District will have a new annex to help them improve their games.
“The school board and administrations getting this pushed through is huge,” Knar said.
Panther power
The latest changes at United Township in regards to facilities can be found in the weight room.
“It’s the same weight room that we have always had, but it was gutted and we bought all new equipment for it,” Pustelnik said. “The equipment in there was older and outdated. It was just time that we got some newer and better equipment.”
Pustelnik stopped short of calling this addition a difference-maker for the UT student-athletes, admitting there was a far greater concern for the upgrade.
“Our athletes can get stronger and get to where they need to be without top equipment,” he noted. “However, top equipment plays a role in safety in the room and that was a bigger part of it.”
Pustelnik said that the weight room upgrade was funded by the UTHS Booster Club and part of a 10-year plan he has to upgrade as many athletic facilities as possible.
“I have a long wish list for that,” he said.
Rocking new bleachers
At Rock Island High School, time finally caught up with the bleachers in the fieldhouse.
Lillis said that not only were the wooden bleacher seats cracking, but the mechanisms used to slide those bleachers in and out for games and events were no longer in working order.
With new bleachers going in, the “Rock Garden” will have a completely new appearance by the time the basketball season rolls around.
“It definitely won’t look the same,” said Lillis of the $936,000 transformation.
She explained that there will be a combination of both theater-type seating in the first four rows on the east side of the court and molded plastic bleacher seating, somewhat similar to Augustana’s Carver Center in the rest of the lower bowl as well as the upper bowl.
One of the biggest changes is that aisle-ways will be ADA compliant. Also, the team benches will no longer be on the bleachers, but in chairs that will be next to a new scorer’s table located on the gym floor.
With the work just getting started this past week, the timetable — that includes painting the entire fieldhouse interior — will infringe on the start of school as the project extends into October. That means that P.E. teachers will have to get creative with lesson plans, including both outdoor opportunities and computer-based classes. Girls’ volleyball games will be moved to the Small Gymnasium on the east side of the school.
“Volleyball will be a little difficult,” admitted Lillis, noting that both the fieldhouse and gymnasium were used for conference triangulars. “We will have to figure out how to use the gymnasium; it will work for most things.”
The stadium upgrades that also were done this summer were funded by the 1% county sales tax, the bleacher renovation project was part of $17 million that was bonded to complete major projects throughout the district. Those other projects, according to Lillis, included new main entrances at the high school and Washington Junior High (that was also getting a gym update) as well as a new kitchen used for meal prep for all district schools.
