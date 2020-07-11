Local high schools enjoy major facilities upgrades

“It's a game-changer for every student that comes through the Moline district,” said Knar, noting the high school is also installing a new HVAC system this summer. “From K-12 this will be a difference-maker for us.”

Knar pointed out the addition is first and foremost a physical education facility.

However, it stands to benefit almost every athlete and team the school has.

“This will help all of our sports and athletes,” he said. “A lot of the past success we’ve had has been in spite of our facilities. This will enhance our success because we will have some of the best facilities around.”

Teams also will still utilize the East Gym at the high school, with mostly lower-level contests being played there.

By the end of the upcoming school year, athletes in the Moline-Coal Valley School District will have a new annex to help them improve their games.

“The school board and administrations getting this pushed through is huge,” Knar said.

Panther power

The latest changes at United Township in regards to facilities can be found in the weight room.