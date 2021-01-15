Long, Muscatine girls bounce back and beat Central

Orvis was proud of how her team held on against the quick and athletic Central, playing solid team defense in its zone scheme.

“Offensively, it wasn’t flowing tonight,” she said, “but we took care of the defensive side and did just enough to get over the top.”

Due to injuries, Central was without starting guards Adriauna Mayfield and Bria Clark, who started Friday’s game before exiting with a twisted ankle. She did not return in the second half after scoring six points on two 3-pointers in the first half. Mayfield scored 18 points in the win over Central DeWitt and did not play on Friday.

Muscatine overcame 15 turnovers to Central’s 13. The Muskies made 7 of 13 free throws in the game but outscored Central 16-13 in the second half as no Blue Devil reached double figures.

“Our shooting just wasn’t there,” said Central coach Rita Jett. “The boards were there, turnovers weren’t too bad, but we kind of fell into their pace of game. We slowed our game down a little bit and we couldn’t score. So we lost.”

The Blue Devils trailed 28-22 with 5:39 left in regulation but could not dig into the deficit until the final minute.