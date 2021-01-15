Long, Muscatine girls bounce back and beat Central

The Muscatine girls basketball team did not make a shot from the field in the first quarter of Friday night’s matchup at Davenport Central, but Zoey Long and the Muskies were not deterred.
Long made four of her five shots in the second quarter and scored a game-high 14 points in Muscatine’s 33-28 Mississippi Athletic Conference win, defeating a Blue Devils squad coming off Tuesday’s win over state-ranked Central DeWitt.
The Muskies (3-5, 3-4 MAC) earned a second straight conference win after trailing Central (2-3, 2-4 MAC) 7-2 after one quarter. Muscatine was 0 for 8 from the field in the opening frame.
Long scored nine points during a 15-8 second-quarter run by the Muskies, which took their first lead heading into halftime at 17-15.
Muscatine coach Susan Orvis said it was a big win for the team as it continues to find a rhythm with consistent practice and game performance.
"I really thought we played solid defensively,” said Orvis, whose team held Central to 9 of 38 shooting (24%). “I thought we did a pretty good job of taking Central out of what they want to do which in transition and getting to the rim 1-on-1. … Offensively, we got a lot of good looks.”
The Muskies made 12 of 37 shots from the field (32%), enough to grind out a road win at George Marshall Gym. Madi Petersen scored 10 points with seven rebounds for Muscatine, which had a 10-point lead with 6:35 left in the fourth quarter.
Orvis was proud of how her team held on against the quick and athletic Central, playing solid team defense in its zone scheme.
“Offensively, it wasn’t flowing tonight,” she said, “but we took care of the defensive side and did just enough to get over the top.”
Due to injuries, Central was without starting guards Adriauna Mayfield and Bria Clark, who started Friday’s game before exiting with a twisted ankle. She did not return in the second half after scoring six points on two 3-pointers in the first half. Mayfield scored 18 points in the win over Central DeWitt and did not play on Friday.
Muscatine overcame 15 turnovers to Central’s 13. The Muskies made 7 of 13 free throws in the game but outscored Central 16-13 in the second half as no Blue Devil reached double figures.
“Our shooting just wasn’t there,” said Central coach Rita Jett. “The boards were there, turnovers weren’t too bad, but we kind of fell into their pace of game. We slowed our game down a little bit and we couldn’t score. So we lost.”
The Blue Devils trailed 28-22 with 5:39 left in regulation but could not dig into the deficit until the final minute.
“We’ve got to be consistent. We can’t go out and score 60 and come back and score 33,” Jett said. “That’s what we’re working on, having some consistency in our game. Tonight, the shots just didn’t fall.”
She said handing state-ranked Central DeWitt its first lost in Tuesday’s 61-51 win had no effect in Friday’s performance.
“We’re ready for everybody, we don’t harp on one game over another,” Jett said. “The girls didn’t even know Central DeWitt was undefeated. They just went in and played a good game and they didn’t back down, and that’s the philosophy we have this season. Play the best that you can. … We’re not afraid of anybody in the conference, and they know that.”
With both teams struggling early on, Orvis told the Muskies to just keep attacking. Long spearheaded the approach to help the team bounce back and take control in the second quarter.
“We got a few opportunities in transition and some easy baskets,” Orvis said.
Grace Bode's triple put Muscatine up 26-18 with 6:52 to play. She scored five points in the fourth quarter. Emma Zillig did not score for Muscatine, but secured an offensive rebound to extend the possession with just over two minutes to play after another Muskie missed two free throws.
Stringing wins together over Pleasant Valley and now Central, Orvis hopes her team is finding a groove and stays healthy. The coach likes the potential of her team’s inside-outside game. Northern Iowa commit and forward Alicia Garcia (four points) is also still building back her strength from knee surgery.
“I feel good we’ve got everybody back in the game,” she said. “As long as we can keep getting together every day, I really like what we can build into with this group.”