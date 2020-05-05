Longtime Mercer County coach, AD Dennison remembered as mentor

ALEDO — A three-sport standout at Westmer High School in the mid-1980s, Mercer County was always Brian Dennison's home turf.
Thus, it came as a surprise to very few when, after an equally successful career competing in football, basketball and track at North Central College in Naperville, he eventually found his way back home.
A longtime fixture first at Aledo High School and then at Mercer County after Aledo's 2009 consolidation with Westmer, Dennison made a lasting impact on the area that he called home for most of his 52 years. Just over two weeks after his sudden and unexpected passing, the loss is still a great shock.
"I'd known him since I was in high school; he was one of my teachers," said MerCo head girls' track and field coach Lara Swanson, a 2006 Aledo graduate. Dennison had served as her assistant coach and worked with the throwers for both the Golden Eagles' girls' and boys' track squads. He was also a football assistant from 2002-17 and served as athletic director.
"After I got hired, both of us taught body conditioning and weightlifting in P.E., so I worked with him day by day throughout the school year, and when I was hired, he was the A.D. here," said Swanson. "A lot of people here looked up to Brian and respected him, and I know he did a lot of the behind-the-scenes work with our track team."
When Swanson was called on the Friday night of April 17 and informed that Dennison had passed away at his Seaton home, the shock hit home for her in a personal way.
"I was in the hospital; I'd had a baby the day before, and I'd talked to Brian on that Thursday," she said. "This is a huge shock to everyone, but when I got the call on that Friday night, it was a huge shock to me. It shows you never know what's going to happen day by day. This is truly heartbreaking."
Mercer County head football coach/A.D. Andrew Hofer still had Dennison on his staff when he arrived to take over the Golden Eagle gridders in '16, and did not waste any time in learning about his new program from a man who had given so much of himself to what was always his home.
"When you have someone like Brian who was so active in his community and who had such a vast array of knowledge, it can only benefit you as a coach," said the 2004 Sherrard graduate. "I remember our first meeting, it was a Sunday after church, and he was kind enough to take a few hours of his time, which I've always truly appreciated. He was a great mentor to learn from."
Born in Aledo and raised in Keithsburg, Dennison was a 1986 Westmer graduate and was a two-time Class A state track medalist for the Warriors, taking fourth in the shot put in 1985 and second in '86 as well as an eighth-place discus finish to cap his senior year. His younger sister Jill was a two-time discus state runner-up in 1990 and '91.
Following a 1990-93 stint as an assistant football coach at North Central, where he was also named to the school's All-Century football squad, Dennison and his new wife Monica went down to Georgia and taught and coached at Harrison High School before returning closer to his roots in 1997 to become head coach at Galesburg.
After five years with the Silver Streaks, during which his 1999 team went 4-5 and just missed a playoff berth, he finally made his way back home when he began his teaching and coaching career at Aledo and continued on with the consolidated Mercer County district.
He gave up his football duties after his youngest son Jacob graduated in 2018, but not before he got to be a part of the Green Dragons' 14-0, Class 2A state-championship team in 2002 under head coach Cullen Welter, their '05 and '06 state runner-up squads and the Golden Eagles' 2012 club that went 14-0 and won the 2A state crown.
"Whenever you have a loss that suddenly, it's always a bit surreal, but the memories you make, especially of those being around the kids, coaching and teaching, it's uplifting to think about," Hofer said of Dennison's sudden passing and the legacy he leaves behind. "You think about his family, his kids (sons Carl and Jacob) and his wife, and you care a lot about them; they're a big part of our community.
"All of the positive things Brian did for our school district and for our community, that's what all of us really want to remember right now. He was such an important member of our teaching staff and our coaching staff. All of us are truly going to miss him."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!