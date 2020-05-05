Longtime Mercer County coach, AD Dennison remembered as mentor

When Swanson was called on the Friday night of April 17 and informed that Dennison had passed away at his Seaton home, the shock hit home for her in a personal way.

"I was in the hospital; I'd had a baby the day before, and I'd talked to Brian on that Thursday," she said. "This is a huge shock to everyone, but when I got the call on that Friday night, it was a huge shock to me. It shows you never know what's going to happen day by day. This is truly heartbreaking."

Mercer County head football coach/A.D. Andrew Hofer still had Dennison on his staff when he arrived to take over the Golden Eagle gridders in '16, and did not waste any time in learning about his new program from a man who had given so much of himself to what was always his home.

"When you have someone like Brian who was so active in his community and who had such a vast array of knowledge, it can only benefit you as a coach," said the 2004 Sherrard graduate. "I remember our first meeting, it was a Sunday after church, and he was kind enough to take a few hours of his time, which I've always truly appreciated. He was a great mentor to learn from."