Central DeWitt is coming to the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

The MAC principals voted 9-0 this morning to accept Central DeWitt's request to become a member of the league.

It is still uncertain when the Sabers will join the MAC.

If the Wamac approves Central DeWitt's request for an early exit, it will enter the conference in the fall of 2020. If the league does not accept it, the Sabers would join in the fall of 2021.

"It is going to be a nice opportunity," Central DeWitt activities director Kurt Kreiter said. "We've competed in a great conference in the Wamac, and it made this decision very difficult, but logistically it makes a lot of sense.

"The bottom line is, it is going to allow parents to get to kids' games without traveling long distances, kids can stay in class longer and they'll get home earlier. Those things are going to be really good for us."

Burlington is leaving the MAC at the end of the summer to join the Southeast Conference, comprised of Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant and Washington.

The MAC will be a nine-team league for one year, possibly two.

Other than Davenport Assumption, a parochial school, Central DeWitt will be the smallest member of the MAC in terms of enrollment.

"We've been in a great league," Kreiter said. "The Wamac is as competitive as any conference in the state.

"We will be playing bigger schools now and there will be the challenge of playing consistently good teams like Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and North Scott. "

Kreiter was at a Wamac meeting Wednesday. He said there weren't enough superintendents present to take a vote on Central DeWitt's request of leaving after the 2019-20 school year.

That vote is expected to take place through email in the coming days.

With Central DeWitt's departure, the Wamac will become a 13-team conference.

As part of the agreement with the MAC, Central DeWitt will need to add boys and girls tennis or join a sharing agreement with another MAC school. It'll also need to shift its boys golf season from spring to fall and play up a classification.

"Our (athletic) success will be in large part dependent on how everybody embraces this," Kreiter said. "If the community is slow to embrace this, the transition will take longer. If the community sees it as a different opportunity and wants to get after it, it will probably take a little less time."

Central DeWitt will be the first addition to the MAC since Pleasant Valley became a full-fledged member in 1987.

