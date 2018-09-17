Bob Matthys always has had the itch to coach.
Even after stepping away for a season following eight years as Davenport Assumption's softball coach, Matthys was eager to get back into it.
After spending the past three years as the junior varsity coach at Bettendorf, Matthys has been appointed as the Bulldogs' new coach.
Matthys applied for the job three years ago when Bettendorf hired Jay Hatch. When Hatch elected to step down after this season, Matthys immediately threw his name in as a candidate.
"I've been waiting for the right opportunity," Matthys said. "After my daughter graduated (at Assumption), I had the opportunity to step back. It was kind of refreshing to see things through different eyes, a new program and a new set of rules.
"I'm probably a lot different coach now. I prefer to teach more than bark. They enjoy your style of coaching when everybody is on the same page."
Matthys compiled 197 wins in his time at Assumption and helped develop a feeder program which has led to great success for the Knights.
At Bettendorf, he inherits a team coming off a 25-win season. The Bulldogs had only two seniors on their roster.
"To tell you the truth, I think we're going to make a solid run at the MAC and have a chance to get to the state tournament," Matthys said. "You never want to put the cart before the horse, but we have strong pitching and we've got a lot of girls working their tail off playing fall ball right now.
"We've got a good group of young ladies focused on getting to the next level."
Coaching at the junior varsity level the past three seasons has allowed Matthys an opportunity to form relationships with the younger players. He plans to be involved with Bettendorf's feeder program.
Matthys said his team will have a simple mantra.
"Play loose and have fun," he said. "It is still high school athletics and it still has to be fun. If you work hard, play hard, play loose and play together, winning will take care of itself."
Ring of Honor: The Davenport Community School District will inductee three more individuals into the athletic Ring of Honor on Friday night during Davenport Central's homecoming game against Burlington.
Central longtime boys tennis coach Larry Jacobsen, boys and girls track and field coach Randy Peters and Davenport High football coach and activities director Anton "Butch" Stolfa will be recognized around a 6:30 p.m. ceremony Friday at Brady Street Stadium.
Earlier this year, North inducted former boys basketball coach J.D. Rios and baseball coach Ken Kaul into the Ring of Honor.
Davenport West will induct three individuals before its Sept. 28 football game. The school has not publicly announced this year's honorees.
The Ring of Honor was brought back last season to highlight individuals who have made a difference in Davenport athletics.
MAC golf: The first Mississippi Athletic Conference championship of the school year will be decided this weekend at Kewanee Dunes.
The 36-hole boys conference golf tournament begins Friday. The final round is slated for Saturday.
Pleasant Valley is the defending conference champion. The Spartans, coming off a second-place showing at TPC Deere Run last week, shot a 622 last year to edge Bettendorf by three strokes. The Bulldogs expect to be PV's biggest challenger after winning the Grayhound Invitational in Burlington on Monday.
PV's Jack Roemer and Jack Dumas are the only two players returning who finished in the top eight at last year's meet. Bettendorf move-in Matthew Garside is expected to challenge them for the individual title. Garside shot 68 on Monday to earn medalist honors in Burlington.
Swim rankings: In the latest Iowa girls swim power rankings, Bettendorf is fourth and Pleasant Valley seventh. Ames has the top power ranking at 4415, followed by Dowling Catholic (3930), Ankeny (3637) and Bettendorf (3520).
Bettendorf's Emily Van De Wiele is the state leader in the 200 freestyle at 1 minute, 51.28 seconds. Arianna Ottavianelli is second in the 200 IM (2:08.08) as is the Bulldogs' 400 freestyle relay (3:35.73).