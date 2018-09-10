Less than two years ago, Allie Timmons was ready to quit softball.
In the shadow of older sister, Nicole, and Hannah Kelley, Timmons was not getting too many opportunities to pitch for Davenport Assumption.
Inspired by the encouragement of pitching coach Trent Rubley and the support of her parents, Timmons elected to stick with it.
That decision has paid off.
After strong performances at the Iowa state tournament and a national tournament in California for Iowa Premier, Timmons popped on Iowa's radar and accepted a scholarship opportunity to join the Hawkeyes in the fall of 2019 last week. She can sign a national letter of intent in November.
"I never thought I'd be going to a Big Ten school two years ago," Timmons said. "It is surreal and unbelievable."
Timmons had an offer to join her sister at Drake. Up until about three weeks ago, Timmons thought that's where she would end up.
"My parents convinced me, 'Hey, let's give it some more time,'" Timmons said.
Just before school was to start, Iowa called Timmons and wanted to set up an official visit. The staff saw her pitch at the state tournament and in California.
"I had never been in contact with Iowa before that point," she said.
Iowa's new staff, led by head coach Renee Gillispie, made a big impression on Timmons.
"My parents always told me you need to go to a place where the coaches will take care of you like we'll take care of you," Timmons said. "They're going to respect me as a player, as a person. The coaches really sold me."
Timmons was 17-2 with a 2.00 ERA in 112 innings this summer. At the state tournament, Timmons pitched 7 2/3 innings of relief, didn't allow a run, gave up just one hit and struck out 13.
Expected to be Assumption's No. 1 pitcher next summer, Timmons admits she has been a late bloomer.
"I had the wrong grip for my riseball in the past," she said. "Nicole helped me fix that. I didn't start pitching until seventh grade, and I didn't start loving it until less than two years ago.
"In some ways, I think that's good. It still is fresh and it saves my arm."
Timmons said it was tempting to join her sister at Drake.
"Getting the opportunity to play with my sister again would have been unbelievable, but I feel as a pitcher and a player, I needed to go off and make my own path," Timmons said. "Every day I wake up playing for Assumption, I have to fill my sisters shoes and legacy she left behind.
"That's not an easy thing to do. I've loved the success she's had, but Iowa is a new path and I'm excited to see where it leads."
'A good gesture': Former Central DeWitt and Iowa standout Casey Kreiter, now a long snapper with the NFL Denver Broncos, sent a care package to the North Scott Community School District last week.
Days after a 12-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder for bringing a loaded .22-caliber handgun to North Scott Junior High, pulling it out in class and directing it at a teacher, Kreiter let the school district know he was thinking of them last Tuesday.
Kreiter had coffee and donuts sent to the junior high for faculty and staff. Before signing with the Broncos, Kreiter worked as a science teacher in Iowa City.
"Really, just because being a teacher, I can’t imagine that happening to me and kind of going back to work," Kreiter told a reporter for the Broncos' team website. "Trying to have normalcy would be tough. I thought maybe it would be a good gesture.”
Kreiter's father, Kurt, is the activities director at Central DeWitt. Casey's uncle, Eugene, teaches physical education and his grandmother used to work in the district.
“I called over to make sure they got it, and it sounds like I wasn’t the only one who was thinking of them,” Kreiter said. “It sounded like every (local) school almost held a potluck with all the free stuff and gifts they were getting sent.”
State standard: Through three weeks of the season, Bettendorf has three swimmers who have met the state-qualifying standard in at least three events.
Emily Van De Wiele (50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 backstroke), Arianna Ottavianelli (200 IM, 50 free, 100 butterfly) and Alexis Beine (200 IM, 100 fly and 100 breaststroke) have hit the qualifying mark in those events. Van De Wiele has the state's top time in the 200 free in 1:51.28.
Even with the changes, swimmers can still only do two individual events at the state meet.
Pleasant Valley's Libby Staver (200 and 500 free) and Taylor Buhr (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) along with Bettendorf's Sami Roemer (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) and Lauren Tumey (100 breaststroke) also have qualified.