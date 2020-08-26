MAC schools put guidelines in for spectators

“Everybody’s facility is different (in the fall) and there are different guidelines at each place. It is stressful what we need to do at our place to keep people safe.”

In Eldridge, North Scott has no restrictions to limit crowd size.

It will have every other row blocked off from spectator seating at Lancer Stadium, but North Scott does plan to have additional seating in the end zone area and on the hillside of the visiting side. Activities director Jason Schroeder encourages fans to bring lawn chairs.

The Lancers still will have a section blocked off for high school students, but children not yet in high school won’t be allowed into the game unless they enter and sit with a parent or adult. Muscatine is following the same guidelines.

All the Mississippi Athletic Conference schools are encouraging or requiring spectators to wear face coverings into venues, when they're roaming around the facility or in line at the concession stand.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association sent out a script that public address announcers will read over the loud speakers at games pertaining to COVID-19.