MAC schools put guidelines in for spectators

Walk inside Brady Street Stadium on a Friday night this fall, glance into the bleachers and you’ll immediately notice a change.
Orange cones will be set up in every other row of bleachers to enforce distancing efforts with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Davenport North activities director Jeremy Mosier experimented with the cones last Friday during the football team’s scrimmage against North Scott.
“They worked OK,” Mosier said. “For the most part, people did adhere to it.”
Mosier wasn’t certain the exact number of cones that were used. He said it was one full pallet for the west side of the stadium and another on the east half.
“My calves were feeling it for the next couple of days after setting all those cones out,” Mosier said.
The Davenport public schools will limit attendance to 2,500 fans at Brady Street, about a quarter of the stadium’s capacity.
It’ll be first-come, first-serve basis. Ticket takers will have a clicker to track the number of individuals entering the stadium. North also plans to have somebody count the number of spectators exiting.
“For me personally, it has been stressful,” Mosier said. “Baseball and softball were a preview of how things would be this fall, but this is a different situation.
“Everybody’s facility is different (in the fall) and there are different guidelines at each place. It is stressful what we need to do at our place to keep people safe.”
In Eldridge, North Scott has no restrictions to limit crowd size.
It will have every other row blocked off from spectator seating at Lancer Stadium, but North Scott does plan to have additional seating in the end zone area and on the hillside of the visiting side. Activities director Jason Schroeder encourages fans to bring lawn chairs.
The Lancers still will have a section blocked off for high school students, but children not yet in high school won’t be allowed into the game unless they enter and sit with a parent or adult. Muscatine is following the same guidelines.
All the Mississippi Athletic Conference schools are encouraging or requiring spectators to wear face coverings into venues, when they're roaming around the facility or in line at the concession stand.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association sent out a script that public address announcers will read over the loud speakers at games pertaining to COVID-19.
It reminds fans to stay physically distant, wash their hands and sanitize, follow seating protocols set by the host school and only essential personnel are allowed on the field.
Football isn't the only sport impacted.
Crowds will be smaller for volleyball and swimming competitions, too.
PV is giving each volleyball player three tickets for a home match. Swimmers receive two tickets apiece.
North is limiting capacity to 25% for volleyball matches. Each swimmer (home and away) will receive two tickets for meets at the Davenport North YMCA.
Unlike the summer season when everyone in the MAC except Assumption allowed three tickets per player, PV activities director D’Anne Kroemer said that won’t be the case for the fall.
“There will not be consistency within the MAC,” she said. “We have agreed to follow the guidelines of the host school.”
Because of the limited seating at Muscatine's Carver Swim Center, no visiting fans will be allowed. Muscatine will issue 55 total tickets to family and friends of its swimmers.
"This will be evaluated during the season," Muscatine activities director Tom Ulses said.
North Scott had every other row taped off for Tuesday's volleyball match. It did have tables with additional seating at the back of the concourse level.
Assumption had one section of bleachers in the lower level available for the players’ families Tuesday. Students had to view the game from the upper level.
“I specifically asked my athletic department and administration to keep all fans on the other side opposite of the players,” Assumption volleyball coach Bre Scherler said. “We want to keep the athletes protected as much as possible along with the visiting athletes and coaches as well.
"Any day this could be taken away from us because of something we can't necessarily control. We're just trying to help everyone be more educated on how to keep themselves healthy and be selfless."
