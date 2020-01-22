Maple Leafs enjoy only home meet of season, record team win

GENESEO — Considering the hours of travel the Geneseo gymnastics team puts in on a weekly basis, any home meet is a special one.

The Geneseo girls had senior night and autograph night Wednesday night at the Geneseo Community Center against Glenbard South in the Leafs’ only home meet this season after weather cancelled its Jan. 11 invite. Moline’s lone gymnast, Maleah Drucker, also competed in junior varsity.

In the varsity team standings, Geneseo topped Glenbard South 120-88.5. Team scores come from the top 4 overall totals in the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor.

Geneseo junior Evie Wilson placed first in all four events, posting a 32.2 all-around score. Geneseo freshman Addison Pischke, who competed in JV, posted the second best total (31.7). Geneseo’s other varsity scores came from Grace Girten (29.7), Reagen Lommell (29.1) and Taylor VandeVoorde (29).

Wilson, who also does cheerleading and track among her various activities, was thrilled to compete in front of a home crowd in a schedule full of trips to the Chicago area.