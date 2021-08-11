Maquoketa opts to leave Wamac, applies for RVC membership

Maquoketa is the fifth largest school in the Wamac with an enrollment of 370 students for grades 10-12, according to the 2021-22 BEDS documents. It will become the biggest program in the RVC.

“The RVC is a very, very good league,” Gruenwald said. “It is a very competitive league.”

It is a chance to rekindle old rivalries. Anamosa, Beckman, Camanche, Cascade and Monticello were with Maqouketa from 1987-98 in the now defunct Big Bend Conference.

“It will be a different perspective, but kids are competitors everywhere,” Gruenwald said. “It is going to be nice to play some of the schools like Northeast and Bellevue. Our kids have relationships with those kids and those schools.

“We do expect our attendance to go up in the RVC just based on mileage.”

Instead of long bus rides to South Tama, Benton Community, Williamsburg, Vinton-Shellsburg and Clear Creek Amana, Maquoketa’s average travel distance will be around 50 miles (one way).

It cost Maquoketa more than $1,000 to send one of its programs to South Tama for an event, factoring in a driver, bus and fuel.