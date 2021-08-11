Maquoketa opts to leave Wamac, applies for RVC membership

For Maquoketa, it simply boiled down to location.
When Central DeWitt opted to leave the Wamac Conference and join the Mississippi Athletic Conference 2 1/2 years ago, Maquoketa was left in a precarious position.
With no conference school closer than 47 miles and the average round trip approximately 150 miles, the travel became too much.
“We love the Wamac,” Maquoketa activities director Tom Gruenwald said. “The only reason we’re leaving is distance. When (Central) DeWitt left, that put us in a tough spot.”
Maquoketa’s school board approved the decision to leave the Wamac at a meeting late last month. Grunewald said the Cardinals have applied for membership to join the River Valley Conference.
A meeting is scheduled for next week among activity directors from the RVC.
"We're just waiting for their approval," Gruenwald said.
Maquoketa and Dyersville Beckman are seeking to join the RVC for the start of the 2022-23 school year. They would be part of the North Division along with Anamosa, Bellevue, Camanche, Cascade, Monticello and Northeast. North Cedar is in the North right now, but is exiting for the Tri-Rivers Conference next year.
The RVC South Division is comprised of Durant, Iowa City Regina, Mid-Prairie, Tipton, West Branch, West Liberty and Wilton.
Maquoketa is the fifth largest school in the Wamac with an enrollment of 370 students for grades 10-12, according to the 2021-22 BEDS documents. It will become the biggest program in the RVC.
“The RVC is a very, very good league,” Gruenwald said. “It is a very competitive league.”
It is a chance to rekindle old rivalries. Anamosa, Beckman, Camanche, Cascade and Monticello were with Maqouketa from 1987-98 in the now defunct Big Bend Conference.
“It will be a different perspective, but kids are competitors everywhere,” Gruenwald said. “It is going to be nice to play some of the schools like Northeast and Bellevue. Our kids have relationships with those kids and those schools.
“We do expect our attendance to go up in the RVC just based on mileage.”
Instead of long bus rides to South Tama, Benton Community, Williamsburg, Vinton-Shellsburg and Clear Creek Amana, Maquoketa’s average travel distance will be around 50 miles (one way).
It cost Maquoketa more than $1,000 to send one of its programs to South Tama for an event, factoring in a driver, bus and fuel.
“I’d love to stay in the Wamac, but it is a heck of a haul on some of those trips,” girls basketball coach James Doepke said. “They’re not going to schedule all those games on Friday nights either, so you’ve got times you’ll be getting home from a Tuesday night game at 1 o'clock in the morning and then those kids are back into college prep courses in six hours.