Marx: Reffing is a tough business, but rewarding if done right

It is a shade past 6 p.m. on a late-August, Bayou-muggy Thursday.
A large fan spins hot air about the smallish — and oven-like — officials’ locker room at Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium.
Despite the oppressive heat, laughter and good-natured jabs engulf the cramped quarters. The men inside the room are long-time friends.
“This space is nice compared to some places we dress,’’ said Ken Grawe, the referee and leader of arguably the best five-man high school officiating crew in Iowa and Illinois. “There is one Western Big 6 school with a dressing room that’s about half this size. Really small. Beautiful stadium, but its dressing room is not good. In the grand scheme of things, where we dress is not a priority.’’
From the room’s south corner comes this tidbit: “It’s better than the ladies’ bathroom at Rock Island High School,’’ said crew member Don Cook. “Now that was interesting.’’
The five men in the room — Grawe (32 years), Jason Foy (22 years), Les Huisingh (44 years), Mark Burrill (14 years) and Cook (32 years) — have 144 years of combined experience officiating high school football.
And they are in demand.
Why?
Because they are good at what they do.
The individual rating of the crew — done by coaches and their respective high school associations — are good enough annually to earn this group a minimum of two, sometimes three, rounds of postseason games. This particular group garnered the ultimate honor in 2019, working the IHSA Class 3A state championship game.
But ...
Huisingh is 70, despite being in better shape than most men half his age. Grawe is 56, Foy 53, Burrill 55, and Cook is 59. The day will come in the not-too-distant future when they will turn in their whistles and remove their stripes.
And, like many other outstanding — but aging crews across the two states — there will not be another group to replace them.
This fall, this crew will work 18 regular-season varsity football games — covering nine weeks — in Iowa and Illinois, including Thursdays (Iowa) and Saturdays (Illinois).
Grawe and Foy, like they have for many years, will guide the officiating fortunes of YSF Football Sundays at Rockridge High School, working several games each week. Cook, to stay sharp, does a plethora of mid-week junior high games. With fresh/soph and varsity games combined, this particular crew will officiate 27 high school games this prep campaign.
“We love working,’’ Burrill said, getting nods from the rest of the crew. “The kids are great. And though they will bark, the coaches are great as well. It’s simply a way to give something back. Plus, we like being around each other.’’
The reasons for a shortage of officials are simple, yet many: Low pay, parents/fans who believe they can do it better, unruly coaches, the cost of belonging to governing bodies and equipment/clothing and the time commitment to be good at their craft.
Each official receives $95 for an Iowa varsity high school football game, $125 for two prep games (Friday or Saturday) in Illinois. Iowa pays mileage to trips out of town for the four Quad-Citians (Huisingh lives in Fulton), Illinois does not. There is chatter the Illinois number — for working a preliminary game and a varsity Western Big 6 football game — will increase to $140.
No one is holding their collective breath for the potential pay increase.
These five do not do it for money, they do it for friendship, to return something to a game they love and for the young people who play it. They do it because their wives understand their motivation to give back. Socially, it’s good for their respective souls.
“It’s not attractive — the money,’’ Huisingh said. “And you have equipment, you have clothing and you have various fees that come with belonging to associations. Young guys struggle with that output before they take the field. It is, however, worthwhile. The athletes — and the kids are great — deserve as much. They deserve to get our best.’’
Cook took it a step further.
“You leave home at 3 in Illinois and you pay your own gas and you return home — most of the time — in the area of 11:30,’’ he said. “That’s eight-and-one-half hours for $125 if you are doing two games. That plays a part. Some people just don’t see the value, especially with no mileage. We hear that a lot. Again, none of us are in it for the money, but the kids deserve someone to be here giving it their best.’’
Factors for low numbers of officials aside, Foy says he draws great satisfaction from sharing as many as three days a week with some of his dearest friends.
“And don’t forget that our wives are friends,’’ Foy said. “Without them allowing us to do this, to be part of something pretty unique, we wouldn’t be able to do it. I get to be around people I like. I get to stay young by sharing an evening with kids that are challenged on every play and be around some great coaches, who do what they do because of the kids. Seriously, it all starts with our wives understanding this is important to us. And we get to be around interesting people and interesting situations.’’
Interesting situations like Grawe being followed to his car by an angry grandmother after a game several years ago. Or Cook taking a night several years back to watch his son play, then not having the officials for the game show up. He and another father — a longtime official — were pressed into service using plastic whistles, wearing blue jeans and the sweatshirts — favoring their respective son’s team — inside out.
“It’s a grandmother,’’ Grawe said of his experience. “I had to let her have her say. She wasn't happy is all I can remember. I tell everybody we had to get a police escort because of her.’’
Each of the five have a travel, coach or player story to share. Most are humorous.
“All that stuff stays with us,’’ Grawe said. “There is always humor. Sometimes there is anger."
And as for the future?
“Not getting any younger,’’ Grawe said. “You want to work long enough to earn another championship game, but that will take some time. And when Les decides to step aside, will we be able to find the right person numbers-wise?
"For now, though, we are having a great time.’’