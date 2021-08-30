Marx: Reffing is a tough business, but rewarding if done right

Cook took it a step further.

“You leave home at 3 in Illinois and you pay your own gas and you return home — most of the time — in the area of 11:30,’’ he said. “That’s eight-and-one-half hours for $125 if you are doing two games. That plays a part. Some people just don’t see the value, especially with no mileage. We hear that a lot. Again, none of us are in it for the money, but the kids deserve someone to be here giving it their best.’’

Factors for low numbers of officials aside, Foy says he draws great satisfaction from sharing as many as three days a week with some of his dearest friends.

“And don’t forget that our wives are friends,’’ Foy said. “Without them allowing us to do this, to be part of something pretty unique, we wouldn’t be able to do it. I get to be around people I like. I get to stay young by sharing an evening with kids that are challenged on every play and be around some great coaches, who do what they do because of the kids. Seriously, it all starts with our wives understanding this is important to us. And we get to be around interesting people and interesting situations.’’