Mask issue, lawsuit illustrate IHSA challenges

A mask requirement for athletes was put in place as part of adjustments made to the latest phase last week, four days after the phase was implemented.

Anderson said in a statement that the IHSA believes it is important to let the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education “provide a consistent direction’’ for Illinois schools moving forward.

That decision follows the prospects of the IHSA finding itself as the subject of legal action over the issue.

On Monday, the IHSA found itself mentioned in a court filing seeking a preliminary injunction against the IHSA and the Hillsboro school district.

Filed by southern Illinois attorney Thomas DeVore on behalf of his two children who attend Hillsoboro High School, the lawsuit claims that the return-to-play plan will cause “immediate and irreparable harm’’ to the rights of student-athletes.

It also alleges that the plan and the amended plan are a byproduct of “collusion between the Governor’s office, IDPH, Anderson and the IHSA and as such are unlawful.’’

DeVore previously sued Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his administration over stay-at-home rules earlier this spring.