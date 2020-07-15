Mask issue, lawsuit illustrate IHSA challenges

One day after being named in a lawsuit centered on its return-to-play plan, the Illinois High School Association announced it will leave all future return-to-play decisions up to state officials.
In a statement announcing that the IHSA will “defer to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois State Board of Education and the Governor’s Office on all Return to Play Guidelines moving forward,’’ the IHSA indicates it is reversing course.
Previously in putting together a plan first implemented in late June which was advanced to a new phase and then adjusted earlier this month, the IHSA and its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee developed guidelines.
Those guidelines were forwarded to the Illinois Department of Public Health for approval before they were implemented.
Now, guidance from the state health department, the Illinois State Board of Education and the office of Gov. J.B. Pritzker will determine all return-to-play rules and restrictions as Illinois deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its statement announcing its change this week, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson indicated that recommendations of its advisory committee and the state health department relating to the use of masks by student-athletes have been in “direct conflict’’ with each other.
A mask requirement for athletes was put in place as part of adjustments made to the latest phase last week, four days after the phase was implemented.
Anderson said in a statement that the IHSA believes it is important to let the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education “provide a consistent direction’’ for Illinois schools moving forward.
That decision follows the prospects of the IHSA finding itself as the subject of legal action over the issue.
On Monday, the IHSA found itself mentioned in a court filing seeking a preliminary injunction against the IHSA and the Hillsboro school district.
Filed by southern Illinois attorney Thomas DeVore on behalf of his two children who attend Hillsoboro High School, the lawsuit claims that the return-to-play plan will cause “immediate and irreparable harm’’ to the rights of student-athletes.
It also alleges that the plan and the amended plan are a byproduct of “collusion between the Governor’s office, IDPH, Anderson and the IHSA and as such are unlawful.’’
DeVore previously sued Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his administration over stay-at-home rules earlier this spring.
The latest action by the IHSA should remove the organization from becoming a legal target when it comes to the reopening of high school athletics.
Students in Illinois high schools are currently allowed to participate in summer workouts in accordance with the latest return-to-play guidelines.
Practices for all fall sports seasons in the state are currently scheduled to begin on Aug. 10.
A meeting of the IHSA Board of Directors is expected to be held next week to discuss the fall sports seasons for Illinois high school programs.
Multiple options will likely be discussed, spanning a range of everything from forging ahead as planned if allowed to delayed timeframes for seasons to cancelation.
Anderson said in his statement he believes “there is a path to conducting high school athletics in the fall.’’
He concluded by suggesting that for that to happen, the state agencies and Pritzker’s office need to “take the lead on ensuring the safest and most consistent protocols.’’
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!