Matt's Musings: Bettendorf eighth-graders get an All-American experience

They had a chance to rub elbows with a couple former NFL players.
They had a chance to play with and against some of the top youth players in the country.
They had a chance to visit Jerry's World in Arlington, Texas, and watch Alabama win a College Football Playoff semifinal game.
Armon Williams and Jack Wessel, eighth-graders at Bettendorf Middle School, had a life-changing experience about a month ago when they were invited to participate in the Bret Cooper All-American football game in the Dallas area.
It was a week of meetings, interviews, photo shoots, individual drills, practices and an opportunity to take in the Cotton Bowl between Alabama and Cincinnati at AT&T Stadium.
Oh, and there were several trips to In-N-Out, a burger chain popular in the southwest and in California.
Dexter Carter, a first-round draft pick in 1990 who played for the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets, offered instruction, as did Blair Thomas, who spent time with five NFL teams and starred at Penn State.
“It helped you realize there is a lot more to playing football than just football,” Wessel said. “It is about being a good person, doing what’s right off the field, being smart and making good decisions.
“It can be taken away any second from a stupid decision.”
The trip culminated with the All-American game, which was played at nearby DeSoto High School, an 11,000-seat facility.
Williams and Wessel are part of Team Iowa, a select organization for elite youth football players in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Most of their teammates are from the Des Moines area.
Williams is a running back and defensive end/linebacker while Wessel is primarily a receiver but even played some quarterback in Texas.
Their involvement in Team Iowa helped them get selected for the Bret Cooper game. Both have long-term goals to play football at the highest level in college.
“Personally, I was a little cocky going into this and just figured I’d walk over everybody,” Williams said. “I wasn’t expecting them to hit as hard as they did. It was a really good experience for me and showed some of the things I need to work on.”
Williams and Wessel met a couple years ago. Wessel went to school in Moline, but when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down youth football in Illinois, he came over to Bettendorf to play in the Youth Sports Foundation. This is his first year attending school at Bettendorf.
“We started playing with each other, got closer and now we pretty much do everything together,” Wessel said. “The move over here has been smooth.”
Williams, who recently turned 14, is around 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds. He also wrestles, runs track and plays baseball.
Wessel, who will be 15 next month, is 6-0 and 190. Most of his energy has been spent on football in the past year, but he plans to play basketball, run some track and possibly do baseball in high school.
His love for football started a couple years ago when he came to watch his brother, Tyler Pate, play for the Bulldogs.
“After that, I wanted to do the same things he was doing,” Wessel said. “He was the motivation for football and me getting into it.
“I feel in the past couple of years, I’ve really improved my skills.”
Williams' passion for football came from playing with his cousins in the backyard.
They hope the lessons learned in Texas can translate to the field for the Bulldogs in the coming years.
“For us, it is about perseverance,” Williams said. “Everybody out there was the best of the best, so you just had to learn how to get yourself back up.
“No matter if you were on the sideline for a quarter, a half-quarter or a few plays, you always had to be ready."
Keys back on track
Last year was one to forget for Rock Island native Madison Keys.
The 26-year-old won only 11 tennis matches — for the year. She dipped outside the top 80 in the world rankings, her lowest ranking since she was 17.
She tested positive for COVID-19 before the 2021 Australian Open and could not compete. She was mostly restricted to hotel rooms and tennis courts throughout the season because of the pandemic.
Her tennis struggles bled into her personal life.
"I wasn't sleeping as well and it felt like there was literally a weight on my chest," Keys told reporters in Melbourne recently. "I became so focused and obsessed with (tennis) that I wasn’t enjoying, really, anything because it’s all I was thinking about.”
The joy is back.
Keys hit the reset button in the offseason and started 2022 with a bang.
She defeated two top-20 players in winning the pre-Australian Open tournament in Adelaide. She beat 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the first round of the year's first major and rode that momentum all the way to the semifinals before bowing out against top-seeded Ash Barty.
Keys will climb back into the world's top 30 this week. There are some who believe Keys won't totally arrive until she wins a Grand Slam event.
But given where she was at in the last 12 to 15 months, Australia was a vital building block in her way back.
"It has been a long time since I've been able to start off a year on such a strong foot," Keys said. "To have all that confidence going into the year, I don't think I've ever had that. That's a great feeling and something to really build on.
"When I can enjoy tennis, I’m capable of playing at a much higher level than what was happening last year."
Matt and Ryan show, Part 2
The head coach's first name is still Matt. The general manager's first name is still Ryan. Chicago Bears fans hope the similarities end there.
The Bears replaced GM Ryan Pace with Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Nagy with Matt Eberflus this past week.
Good hires? Way too early to draw conclusions. It is often a crapshoot on these things, but I was surprised Chicago decided on Eberflus, who was the Indianapolis Colts' defensive coordinator.
I anticipated the Bears to go with a more offensive-minded coach given the franchise's success largely hinges on if Justin Fields turns out to be a good quarterback.
Conversely, the Bears have gone offense in two of their last three hires — Marc Trestman and Nagy — and they combined for no playoff wins.
If Eberflus can surround himself with an offensive guru, it could be a great hire.
That said, the Bears' guesswork and luck has been pretty poor the past 25 years.
Matt Coss is the regional sports editor for the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus. You can contact him at mcoss@qctimes.com