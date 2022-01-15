Matt's Musings: Girls wrestling is exploding at Bettendorf

Knight doesn't see the growth subsiding, at least anytime soon.

"I tell them, it is probably the best girls opportunity to get a scholarship right now," Knight said. "They're adding (college) programs left and right. If you want to go wrestle somewhere, you can probably find a spot."

Schmit donned a "Sanction Girls Wrestling" T-shirt around Xtream Arena last January. That won't happen before she graduates, but the senior is elated her impact has made a difference.

"Once it gets sanctioned, it is going to be a big relief for me," she said. "That's been my main goal, to make it easier for other girls to go out for this sport so they won't have to face half the challenges that I did."

No rest for these former Hawks

There were 18 players in the National Football League that played every offensive snap in the regular season this year. All of them were linemen.

Two of the names are familiar to football fans in Iowa — Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay Bucs) and James Daniels (Chicago Bears).

Wirfs and teammate Alex Cappa, a guard, played 1,139 snaps, the most of anybody in the NFL. Daniels was on the field for 1,075.