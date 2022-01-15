Matt's Musings: Girls wrestling is exploding at Bettendorf

Kneeling at the edge of the mat and headphones draped around her neck, Ella Schmit hollers words of encouragement and instruction at her teammates.
"Come on, you got this. Keep pushing."
"Way to go, Hannah."
"Cross-face."
Schmit, one of four girls to ever qualify for the Iowa High School Athletic Association's boys state tournament last season, was part-cheerleader and part-coach recently during an all-girls wrestling dual between Bettendorf and North Scott high schools.
With the Bettendorf gym more than 75% full and 13 girls matches, Schmit was all-in and beaming with pride for each bout.
And she didn't even compete.
"This is really, really cool because about 95% of these girls on this team would have never seen themselves wrestling this year," Schmit said. "Now that they are, they love it and they are encouraging other girls in the school to go out for it."
Bettendorf has a girls team for the first time this season. There are more than 20 girls involved, and much of that stems from Schmit's influence.
Ranked among the top high school female wrestlers in the country, Schmit has been advocating for girls wrestling since she stepped into high school.
"Ella has been trying to get me out ever since freshman year," senior cross country and track & field standout Hannah Beintema said. "I kept saying, 'No, I don't think I can do that.'
"Senior year, I figured why not try? I fell in love with it immediately."
There are girls similar to Beintema in Bettendorf's program — minimal wrestling experience and just learning the basics.
"I think a lot of them just did it because I begged them to and wouldn't leave them alone," Schmit said. "It wasn't that hard once I got a few girls convinced to do it. They started passing it on to their friends."
Wrestling is grueling and can be intimidating. Unlike some other sports where an individual with a limited skill set can hide in the shadows, you can't in wrestling. It is one-on-one.
"Growing up, wrestling wasn't really something my family even talked about, much less watched," Beintema said. "I didn't know anything about the sport until the last year or two.
"It can be tough to put yourself out there like that, but I like the explosiveness of the sport. I just wish I would have started sooner."
Khylie Wainwright was one of two wrestlers in the Riverdale program. When she transferred to North Scott, she had more than 25 teammates — all with various experience and skill levels.
"To be in a room full of girls, it has been really fun," Wainwright said. "We just try and encourage the new girls."
It is just a matter of time before the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union sanctions the sport.
The IGHSAU bylaws say there must be a minimum of 15% (about 50 schools) of its membership willing to fund and support a girls' team before the state will consider sanctioning.
There was around 35 last fall, but the University of Iowa's announcement that it will add female wrestling has added to the appeal.
"We know it's coming," IGHSAU associate director Erin Kirtley has said to media outlets on multiple occasions in the last year.
There were 87 girls who participated in the first Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association state tournament in 2019. That number swelled to 350 in 2020 and 461 a year ago.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are 740 girls entered into next weekend's two-day tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
It would not be stunning to hear the IGHSAU announce plans to sanction wrestling before the end of the summer.
"I'm excited to see where our program can go," Bettendorf coach Dan Knight said. "It has become a real tight-knit group in a hurry."
Knight doesn't see the growth subsiding, at least anytime soon.
"I tell them, it is probably the best girls opportunity to get a scholarship right now," Knight said. "They're adding (college) programs left and right. If you want to go wrestle somewhere, you can probably find a spot."
Schmit donned a "Sanction Girls Wrestling" T-shirt around Xtream Arena last January. That won't happen before she graduates, but the senior is elated her impact has made a difference.
"Once it gets sanctioned, it is going to be a big relief for me," she said. "That's been my main goal, to make it easier for other girls to go out for this sport so they won't have to face half the challenges that I did."
No rest for these former Hawks
There were 18 players in the National Football League that played every offensive snap in the regular season this year. All of them were linemen.
Two of the names are familiar to football fans in Iowa — Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay Bucs) and James Daniels (Chicago Bears).
Wirfs and teammate Alex Cappa, a guard, played 1,139 snaps, the most of anybody in the NFL. Daniels was on the field for 1,075.
In just his second year with the Bucs, Wirfs has become one of the top tackles in football. Already a Super Bowl champion and a Pro Bowler, the 320-pound tackle has made multiple teams look foolish for passing on him in the 2020 draft when he was selected 13th overall.
"He wants to earn your respect every day, and he’s proven that he can be counted on," quarterback Tom Brady said about Wirfs.
That's high praise coming from the winningest player in NFL history.
Just like old times
Grace Boffeli and Karli Rucker were instrumental in North Scott's girls' basketball program winning its first state championship in 2017. Boffeli was a freshman and Rucker a senior.
Now, they account for 40% of the starting lineup for a Division I team.
Rucker had 19 points and five rebounds Thursday night for Northern Iowa in its upset win over Missouri State. Boffeli had 11 points and 14 rebounds in the same contest.
The 5-foot-6 Rucker is in the final chapter of a storybook college career. She ranks among the top 10 all-time in UNI history in points (1,618), assists (453) and 3-pointers (173).
Boffeli, a 6-1 post, is just getting her college career off the ground. Inserted into the starting lineup six games ago, Boffeli is UNI's leading rebounder at 8.7 per game.
Can they bookend their playing careers together with titles? They'll be at the TaxSlayer Center in a couple months for the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
Matt Coss is the regional sports editor for the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus. You can contact him at mcoss@qctimes.com