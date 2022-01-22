Matt's Musings: Keitel was a 'rock' in all walks of life

Paul Keitel wore many hats. Husband, father, farmer, bus driver, referee and umpire were just a few.
When the sturdy Keitel walked into a ballpark on a humid summer night donning his black shirt, gray trousers, chest protector and umpire mask, you knew it was a big game.
Keitel worked the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s summer state baseball tournament on 30 occasions — something only four other men can say. He was inducted into the IHSAA Officials Hall of Fame before he even turned 45.
Iowa lost a championship-level umpire and an exceptional person nine days ago.
The 62-year-old Keitel from DeWitt died at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus in Davenport after a 15-month battle with lymphoma.
“When coaches saw Paul walk on the field, they knew they were going to get a consistent game called on the plate,” said Kevin Ferris, who officiated and umpired basketball and baseball games with Keitel for 20 years. “He was rock solid on the plate, on the bases.
“When you walked out on the field with Paul, you knew he had your back and things were never going to get out of control.”
It never turned into an “ump show” with Keitel, who always had command of the game but did so with class and dignity for coaches and competitors.
He was unflappable.
“He never let anything affect him as an umpire,” Ferris said. “But if somebody stepped out of line, it didn’t take him long to put them back in their spot.”
As the tributes poured in on social media from all over the state after his passing, there was a universal theme: Keitel was a respected official but was held in even higher regard as a person.
“He would never say no to anybody,” Ferris said. “He and his wife Terri went the extra mile for everybody.”
During the 1990s, Keitel teamed with Mike Droll and Ferris’ father, Ken. More recently, Keitel often worked alongside Ferris, Mike Botts and Don Umland.
Keitel worked his final state baseball tournament in 2020 at Principal Park in Des Moines. A couple months later, he umpired a Perfect Game event in Cedar Rapids with Ferris, Umland and Zach Stanphill.
Ferris has a picture of the crew from that game, one of the last Keitel ever worked before his cancer diagnosis.
Keitel was more than a partner to Ferris. He was a close friend, a sounding board.
They traveled across Iowa together working high school games and NCAA Division III contests. Keitel would lend a hand if Ferris needed help with a project at home. Ferris spent time at Keitel’s farm.
“Officiating is more than just the game,” Ferris said. “It is the relationships and friends you make. Always in the spring time, we’d pass farmers out on a tractor and Paul would say, ‘This guy is behind schedule.’
“I learned more about farming from Paul than I ever would. I still have 20 pounds of hamburger from Paul in my freezer. I think of Paul every time I unwrap one of those packages.”
Even in the last year with Keitel’s health deteriorating, Ferris did not lose touch.
Ferris visited him in his University of Iowa hospital room before he worked the plate for a state tournament game at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City last summer. Keitel watched the game from his room.
Their last face-to-face interaction came Dec. 27.
“I went over, stayed with him for a couple hours and we watched The Godfather on TV,” Ferris said. “It was so good to spend that time with him.”
Usually, Ferris would send a text and ask if Keitel could talk.
“The last time I did that, it never got answered,” Ferris said.
Keitel’s absence will be felt in many places — home, the farm, school bus, church, the Central DeWitt Saber Booster Club, Clinton County Cattlemen’s Association, Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association and the Knights of Columbus.
In particular, it will leave a big void on the basketball court and baseball diamonds in an age where umpire shortages are rapidly growing.
“As few of umpires as we have, when you lose someone like this, it is going to be hurtful,” Ferris said.
“He didn’t do it last year, but now this year it is going to be tough going out on the field and not seeing him or being able to call him and talk about situations that happened in my game. I’m going to miss him a lot.”
‘You get the ring’
A 10-second video surfaced on social media this past week of a conversation Davenport Assumption alum Jake Gervase and Von Miller had on the sideline during the Los Angeles Rams’ playoff win over Arizona last Monday.
Gervase approached Miller, a linebacker and the MVP of Super Bowl 50 for the Denver Broncos.
Here was the exchange:
JG: “Super Bowl trophy, you got to buy that or does everybody get one?”
VM: “I had it made.”
JG: “You had it made?”
VM: “Yeah, I had it made.”
JG: “So if you win one, you don’t get the trophy?”
VM: “No, no, no. You get the ring.”
The Rams looked awfully good against Arizona, but let's pump the brakes on the Lombardi Trophy talk. They’ll need to get past Tom Brady and possibly Aaron Rodgers on the road the next two weeks to even reach the “Big Game.”
Still, you have to be elated for Gervase.
An underdog story since he graduated from Assumption, Gervase walked on at the University of Iowa and found his way into the starting lineup and excelled.
He has bounced back and forth the last several seasons between the practice squad and active roster with the Rams and now he’s on an active roster of a team playing in the divisional round Sunday against the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Stay tuned if Gervase can hold the Lombardi Trophy or get a ring.
Matt Coss is the regional sports editor for the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus. You can contact him at mcoss@qctimes.com