Matt's Musings: Senior night at Camanche turns into 'incredible moment'

We as a society often get so wrapped up with victories and defeats that we lose perspective on the real value of high school athletics.

There was a special moment that transpired Thursday night at Camanche High School. It embodied what the spirit of competition is all about.

Zach Erwin, a starter the past three seasons for the Camanche boys’ basketball team, has been out for the entire year with a knee injury he sustained during football season.

So on its senior night, Camanche inserted Erwin into the starting lineup with four other classmates he’s grown up with playing basketball and other sports.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had one of these ceremonial moments about every year the last few years with somebody out with injury,” Storm coach Josh Davis said.

This one had a different feel.

For the past several weeks, Erwin — sporting a large brace on his left knee — has been dribbling and shooting on the side in practice.

“We told him, ‘Pick a spot,’” Davis said. “He just practiced for the last few weeks from that spot."

Camanche controlled the opening tip and the ball landed in Erwin’s hands. After he reversed the ball, it was passed back to him on the right wing — the location he had launched plenty of shots from in recent weeks.

About 25 feet out, with a Tipton defender near him, Erwin released the shot. It was nothing but net.

The officials stopped the contest. Teammates rushed toward him to celebrate. Davis raised his arms like his team had just won a game to reach the state tournament. Spectators gave him a standing ovation as he exited the floor.

The Clinton Herald’s Carie Kuehn had a terrific image of his family standing at one end of the gym wiping tears from their eyes.

“We told the other coach and officials what we were doing, but we really didn’t want to jeopardize the integrity of the game,” Davis said. “So (Tipton) could do whatever they wanted defensively and we’d adjust. They were in a zone and actually guarding.

“That helped because if it would have been some type of charity shot, I don’t think Zach would have even taken it. He’s not into that. They were guarding him, he backed up a bit and hit it.”

Davis said Camanche never has had a player make the shot in the past. It didn’t surprise Davis that the Kirkwood Community College recruit did.

Erwin, who had a portion of his junior season taken away with a broken wrist, was a key cog on two state tournament teams. He’s a fierce competitor who has excelled in football and baseball as well.

“When the injury first happened, he was trying to figure out how to outwork the injury and play, and not just have a senior night moment,” Davis said.

But when Erwin came to the realization that couldn’t happen, this was the next best thing.

Davis was still emotional talking about it the following day.

“It was just a moment that anybody who was there will never forget,” Davis said. “It was so cool for him to have that moment, celebrate that and give people a chance to give him a nice ovation and recognize him for all his years of hard work.

"It was incredible.”

The River Valley Conference created an honorary spot on its all-conference team for Erwin this winter.

Kroemer up for top honor

There are some extraordinary athletic directors in the Quad-Cities area that go above and beyond to assist students, coaches and even us in the media.

One of the best is Pleasant Valley's D'Anne Kroemer and she's being recognized for her work.

Kroemer is a finalist for National High School Athletic Coaches Association Athletic Director of the Year.

The Spartans have had unprecedented success during her tenure which started in July 2013. They've won state championships in volleyball, boys cross country, girls swimming & diving, girls track & field, girls tennis, boys soccer, baseball and softball.

Kroemer, a board member with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, was involved in hiring four of those head coaches — Amber Hall (volleyball), Wayne Ward (boys soccer), Derek Stecklein (baseball) and Jose Lara (softball).

PV also has improved its facilities during her time with a new indoor track and auxiliary gymnasium along with an expanded weight room.

Kroemer, a former collegiate golfer, was activities director at Davenport Central and Iowa City High before coming to PV.

The national AD of the year will be announced at a convention in mid-June.

Universal DH is coming

Whenever the lockout ends and a Major League Baseball season unfolds, a designated hitter will be implemented in the National League.

No more awkward batting stances. No more surprise home runs.

I'm indifferent on the change.

Pitchers hit only .110 in more than 4,800 plate appearances during the 2021 season. Nobody buys a ticket to watch a pitcher hit unless your name is Shohei Ohtani. It hides excellent hitters with suspect gloves. It helps a team which has a logjam at one position — four outfielders or maybe two first basemen.

Conversely, there will be less in-game strategy. We'll see fewer double switches and we'll see pitchers possibly extended another inning or two instead of being pinch-hit for if their team has the makings of a big inning. Managers won't stress as much about how to use their bench during a game.

National baseball writer Tom Verducci had a very good line about it.

"If you like the DH, you like checkers," he wrote. "If you like NL style baseball, you like chess. Baseball without the DH is a better, more strategic game. Why tick off half your fan base and tell them you can’t have chess any more and you must like checkers?”

Matt Coss is the regional sports editor for the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus. You can contact him at mcoss@qctimes.com

