McLaughlin-Cross ready to lead Alleman girls tennis

Sara McLaughlin-Cross brings an impressive tennis background and a variety of local connections as Alleman’s new girls tennis coach.
The fit was logical and the timing was right for her to take on the new challenge.
The former tennis standout at Moline and Alleman was hired last week by new athletic director Grant Iles.
McLaughlin-Cross, a 2008 Moline graduated who attended Alleman her freshman year, said she was thrilled to be joining the Alleman family.
“It was just such a natural fit to go back to where it all started and kind of see if I can play that role in these girls’ lives,” she said. “I had so many coaches really shape who I am, and I think I’m just ready to be that person for other people.”
She was a four-time state qualifier in high school before receiving a full athletic scholarship at Northern Illinois University, where she played tennis all four years. McLaughlin-Cross received her master’s degree in sports management in 2014 while she was also a graduate assistant on the women’s tennis team.
McLaughlin-Cross serves as the full-time executive director for First Tee of The Quad Cities, a non-profit dedicated to providing young people with programs and facilities that promote character development and lifelong values through golf.
She’s coached tennis at the middle school level and at the Quad City Tennis Club. With the support of her husband, Dylan Cross, a 2004 Alleman grad and baseball standout, and their 4-year-old son, Augie, she feels ready for the new challenge.
McLaughlin-Cross had a decorated prep tennis career, playing for Moline teams that finished eighth at state twice and ninth her senior year, when she finished 12th in state singles before the two-class system.
She, Katie Goebel, and Kathleen Bracke shared Tennis Players of the Year for the Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus after the 2007-08 season. As a junior, she and Erica Engelbrecht finished third in state doubles.
She hopes to bring the same team camaraderie she had at Moline during one of its most successful runs.
“We were such a family, that we were able to really rely on each other for so much more than actually being out there on the court,” she said. “I really hope to show these girls that tennis equals camaraderie. You can really build off that and you can take that into your long-term life and apply that to everything you do.”
She'll coach against her best friend, Moline's Brooke Forsberg, who is another four-time state qualifier from Moline she played with in high school and at NIU.
“Her and I have been together since we were six and eight years old,” she said of Forsberg, who graduated from Moline in 2006. “Now we get to try to coach against each other, but we also are going to work together. It’s going to be good. I ask her a lot of questions.”
She said she’s always looked up to Forsberg, who earned three Player of the Year honors, sharing two with her two-time all-state doubles partner Chrissy Derouin as an underclassman. They were second in state doubles in 2003, the highest finish by a single Moline girls tennis entry at state. Only Chrissy Deouin, Nicki Derouin, Forsberg and Sarah Krismantis are listed on ihsa.org as two-time state medalists at Moline. Forsberg was a four-time sectional champion and won four straight Big 6 singles titles.
McLaughlin-Cross said it just feels natural to be coaching in the Western Big 6 Conference with Forsberg. She competed against Forsberg at Alleman her freshman year, and Forsberg even beat her in the sectional singles finals her next year after transferring to Moline for more competition.
McLaughlin-Cross also has plenty of personal connections to local athletics. She also credited her prep success to the support she received from her family.
Her cousin, Mark McLaughlin, was a four-time state tennis qualifier and 2014 Alleman grad. She is cousins with former Alleman activities director Joe Conklin, local photographer Meg McLaughlin, and Paul Rouse, a former Alleman assistant tennis coach and standout tennis player at Moline who played doubles with Tim Derouin, placing fourth in state doubles in 1988.
Her husband, Dylan Cross, coached baseball at Orion and was an assistant at Alleman under Chris Lemon. Cross was the Dispatch/Argus metro baseball player of the year in 2004. He and his dad, Jerry, have been heavily involved with local baseball and softball, giving batting lessons at the local batting cages they own.
The past and local connections and her family history paired with a familiarity of Iles from his teaching at Moline. She had her interview over Zoom due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
McLaughlin-Cross hopes to bring continuity to the girls tennis team at Alleman, also leaning on the wisdom of former coach Bill Allee and crafting a schedule that challenges the Pioneers in Class 1A.
“Bill is a good friend of mine and just a phenomenal person to have as my predecessor, because I’m able to pick up the phone at any moment and ask him a thousand questions if I need to,” she said. “I’m excited to walk in his footsteps. He did a phenomenal job.”
McLaughlin-Cross hopes to advance her players’ thinking of the game. She’s also worked on building up her tennis arm again in preparation, hitting often with 2019 Alleman grad and Augustana freshman Lily Schoeck, another four-time state tennis qualifier and the Dispatch/Argus player of the year as a senior.
She has all the ingredients in place to hit the ground running in her first head coaching position.
“I just feel really confident and really ecstatic to take on this huge responsibility and really show Alleman that I want to be a part of their family," she said.
