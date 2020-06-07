McLaughlin-Cross ready to lead Alleman girls tennis

She’s coached tennis at the middle school level and at the Quad City Tennis Club. With the support of her husband, Dylan Cross, a 2004 Alleman grad and baseball standout, and their 4-year-old son, Augie, she feels ready for the new challenge.

McLaughlin-Cross had a decorated prep tennis career, playing for Moline teams that finished eighth at state twice and ninth her senior year, when she finished 12th in state singles before the two-class system.

She, Katie Goebel, and Kathleen Bracke shared Tennis Players of the Year for the Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus after the 2007-08 season. As a junior, she and Erica Engelbrecht finished third in state doubles.

She hopes to bring the same team camaraderie she had at Moline during one of its most successful runs.

“We were such a family, that we were able to really rely on each other for so much more than actually being out there on the court,” she said. “I really hope to show these girls that tennis equals camaraderie. You can really build off that and you can take that into your long-term life and apply that to everything you do.”

She'll coach against her best friend, Moline's Brooke Forsberg, who is another four-time state qualifier from Moline she played with in high school and at NIU.