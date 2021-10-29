MDA prep report: Moline soccer tourney run ends

Friday’s IHSA Class 3A Collinsville Sectional title game didn’t quite play out the way the Moline Maroons had hoped, although Moline was in it right to the end.
The hosting Collinsville Kahoks scored a goal with less than five minutes remaining in regulation to pull out a tough 2-1 victory and end Moline’s season in the Sweet 16 with an impressive 18-4-3 record.
Moline had rattled off three straight upsets in Joliet to not only win a regional title but a sectional semifinal as well to reach Friday’s title game.
Top-seeded Collinsville advances to Tuesday’s Bloomington Super-Sectional game against No. 2 Lockport, a 5-2 sectional finals victor over Romeoville.
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Maroons got the tying goal from senior Saiheed Jah at the 12:36 mark. It was unassisted.
The score remained tied until the Kahoks, who controlled the ball for twice as long as the Maroons according to information supplied after the game, scored at the 35:43 mark.
Moline was out-shot by the hosts 10-7. The shots on goal favored Collinsville, 7-4.
Maroons keeper Aiden Hancock made five saves.
Prep football
Annawan-Wethersfield run ends: The Annawan-Wethersfield football co-op had nothing to lose and played like it Friday night in an opening round slugfest in the IHSA Class 1A playoffs.
The Titans, the No. 16 seed, pushed top-seeded and No. 7 state-rated Abingdon-Avon to the limit before finally succumbing in a 14-8 final decision on a wet track in Abingdon.
A-W, which finished the season with a 5-5 record, was driving in the final seconds of the game but couldn’t come up with a tying or go-ahead score before turning the ball over on downs.
After a scoreless first half that ended with A-W getting turned away by a goal-line interception, A-W fell behind 8-0 in the third quarter.
The Titans countered that first score with one of their own with Darius Dickerson scoring from 1-yard out to cap a 75-yard drive. Dickerson then added the two-point conversion to forge an 8-all tie with under one minute left in the third quarter.
The hosting Tornadoes (9-1) then found the end zone again with 4:30 remaining in regulation, with the two-point conversion failing.