Moline's head coach Mike Morrissey chats with players during practice Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at Coolidge School. Morrissey, who has coached the Maroons for the past three seasons, will remain at the school as a teacher and head football this fall, according to a press release issued Friday afternoon.
Mike Morrissey, head varsity football coach for Moline High School for the past three seasons, will remain at the school as a teacher and head football this fall, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon.
Morrissey had previously accepted an opportunity to coach for Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Ill., but circumstances in his personal life have prompted him to decide to remain at Moline instead, the release said.
According to the release, Morrissey thanked the Moline administration “for giving my family and I the opportunity to stay at Moline High School and continue to raise our children in this community. It's been a difficult last month for our family, but we believe Moline is the place for us to be.”