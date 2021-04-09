Moline football holds off Galesburg for first win

Galesburg’s Alex Egipciaco (101 yards rushing) took a 1-yard plunge to tie it after a John Rehn kick five minutes later.

With 1:30 left in the opening quarter, Ponder found Cranston Wall downfield for a 28-yard passing score.

The back-and-forth scoring continued with Dre Egipciaco returning the ensuing kick 92 yards to tie things up.

Javion Beckom picked off Ponder and returned it to the Moline 10, but the Maroons’ defense held the Streaks to a 20-yard Rehn field goal.

Ponder’s third touchdown went to Jaheim Thorton for 21 yards as Moline regained the lead, 21-17, with 4:41 left until halftime. Later, Ponder was under a heavy rush from Hunter Devena, who snared Ponder’s pass attempt for the second interception.

Moline’s Gavin Grace came through on defense in the ensuing drive, recovering a fumble after a scrum near the end zone. Moline took over at its own 2 and held the lead until the break.

Alex Egipciaco’s four-yard rush gave Galeburg a 24-21 lead early after the first drive of the second half, but Ponder hit Bailey for the second time with 5:49 left in the third quarter. The extra point was blocked and Moline led 27-24 from that point forward.