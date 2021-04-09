Moline football holds off Galesburg for first win

GALESBURG — It took overcoming three turnovers and special teams struggles, but the Moline football team held off Galesburg to earn a 27-24 Western Big 6 Conference road victory Friday night.
Moline (1-3, 1-3 Big 6) recovered three fumbles by Galesburg (2-2, 2-2) and quarterback Alec Ponder threw for 357 yards and four touchdowns to overcome three interceptions, including one in the end zone.
Matthew Bailey had a huge night for the Maroons to lead a receiving group that regularly beat Galesburg downfield. Bailey caught eight passes for 144 yards, including two touchdowns.
Bailey recovered a fumble with 3 minutes, 4 seconds left as Moline clung to a 27-24 lead the entire fourth quarter. The Maroons took over at the Galesburg 44, controlling the clock until the closing second as a Galesburg hook-and-ladder ended the game at midfield.
Moline declined attempts for any interviews following the game.
The Maroons’ victory came after starting 0-3 in Big 6 play for the first time since 2010. Moline avoided starting 0-4 in Big 6 play for the first time ever with the win amid a pandemic-altered spring season.
The game featured an action-packed first quarter with each team scoring two touchdowns in the first 12 minutes. Moline recovered a fumble on Galesburg’s second play, with Ponder promptly hitting Bailey for a 42-yard touchdown bomb on first down. Caroline Hazen kicked the extra point.
Galesburg’s Alex Egipciaco (101 yards rushing) took a 1-yard plunge to tie it after a John Rehn kick five minutes later.
With 1:30 left in the opening quarter, Ponder found Cranston Wall downfield for a 28-yard passing score.
The back-and-forth scoring continued with Dre Egipciaco returning the ensuing kick 92 yards to tie things up.
Javion Beckom picked off Ponder and returned it to the Moline 10, but the Maroons’ defense held the Streaks to a 20-yard Rehn field goal.
Ponder’s third touchdown went to Jaheim Thorton for 21 yards as Moline regained the lead, 21-17, with 4:41 left until halftime. Later, Ponder was under a heavy rush from Hunter Devena, who snared Ponder’s pass attempt for the second interception.
Moline’s Gavin Grace came through on defense in the ensuing drive, recovering a fumble after a scrum near the end zone. Moline took over at its own 2 and held the lead until the break.
Alex Egipciaco’s four-yard rush gave Galeburg a 24-21 lead early after the first drive of the second half, but Ponder hit Bailey for the second time with 5:49 left in the third quarter. The extra point was blocked and Moline led 27-24 from that point forward.
Galesburg quarterback Tristan Legate filled in with Grant Aten exiting last week’s game with an apparent injury. Legate threw for just 78 yards passing but did not turn the ball over.